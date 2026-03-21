Kai Trump's Out-Of-Touch Moments Are Getting Harder To Look Away From

Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, has grown up a lot since his first presidential term. While her parents are surely proud of who she's becoming, getting older definitely brings more criticism to Kai for being related to President Trump, whose well-known name attracts scrutiny. Her behavior as a young adult is thus under a microscope, and considering she lives much of her life in the public spotlight as a wannabe influencer, people can't help but notice Kai's out-of-touch moments.

In March 2026, the eldest Trump grandchild uploaded a vlog to YouTube titled "I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon." The video showed Kai shopping at the luxury LA grocery store and later trying Erewhon snacks. Kai's YouTube video had a lot of people talking about her rather insensitive display of wealth. One commenter wrote, "Probably one of the most out of touch video titles ever." A few other Netizens compared Kai to Marie Antoinette, and one even jokingly attributed the "Let them eat cake" quote to the president's granddaughter.

Others took the opportunity to criticize the Trump administration for the way it uses tax-payer dollars (such as paying for Secret Service to shop at Erewhon, among other things). "I love that my taxes are funding this instead of school lunches," one person wrote, while another user commented, "'I wasted tax payers money'. Apple doesn't fall far from the tree."