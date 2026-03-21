Kai Trump's Out-Of-Touch Moments Are Getting Harder To Look Away From
Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, has grown up a lot since his first presidential term. While her parents are surely proud of who she's becoming, getting older definitely brings more criticism to Kai for being related to President Trump, whose well-known name attracts scrutiny. Her behavior as a young adult is thus under a microscope, and considering she lives much of her life in the public spotlight as a wannabe influencer, people can't help but notice Kai's out-of-touch moments.
In March 2026, the eldest Trump grandchild uploaded a vlog to YouTube titled "I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon." The video showed Kai shopping at the luxury LA grocery store and later trying Erewhon snacks. Kai's YouTube video had a lot of people talking about her rather insensitive display of wealth. One commenter wrote, "Probably one of the most out of touch video titles ever." A few other Netizens compared Kai to Marie Antoinette, and one even jokingly attributed the "Let them eat cake" quote to the president's granddaughter.
Others took the opportunity to criticize the Trump administration for the way it uses tax-payer dollars (such as paying for Secret Service to shop at Erewhon, among other things). "I love that my taxes are funding this instead of school lunches," one person wrote, while another user commented, "'I wasted tax payers money'. Apple doesn't fall far from the tree."
The Erewhon hinted at more out-of-touch moments on YouTube
Kai Trump can't help that she lives a seriously lavish lifestyle, but it looks like she needs to have a reality check. In her Erewhon vlog, she said, "Guys, one thing about me is, I don't spend a lot of money." However, her shopping haul and previous YouTube videos tell another story.
Before filming herself buying expensive groceries, Kai posted a YouTube video about going to an NBA All-Star game by plane in February 2026. Anyone can buy tickets to an NBA game, but All-Star tickets are more expensive; in fact, they've been steadily climbing over the years, reaching an average cost of $2,000 in 2026. Kai sat closer to the front row with her mom, Vanessa Trump, and a friend named Emma, so it's safe to assume each seat cost a pretty penny. To make things worse, all three of them took a first-class flight to watch the game, with Kai's video ending as she ate penne alla vodka on the plane.
Kai's wealth makes it hard to believe that she doesn't spend a lot. When she's not vlogging at Erewhon or an NBA All-Star game, she's going to a music festival or traveling to New York with her friends. She also loves golf like her grandfather and plays the sport competitively. Kai might not spend her own money frequently, but she spends taxpayer money, and saying she doesn't spend a lot while engaging in high-cost activities isn't in tune with reality.