Trump's Worst Lawyer Seemingly Takes A Public Swipe At Her Ex-Husband Amid Divorce

Alina Habba has had plenty of embarrassing moments that prove why she's Trump's worst lawyer. While she has since transitioned from working directly with Trump to (briefly) serving as acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey, she's still duking it out in court — divorce court, that is.

Her hush-hush divorce from rarely seen ex-husband Gregg Reuben wasn't surprising, but had for the most part remained as private as their marriage. While it's unclear how and where the couple met, the attorney married the millionaire jeweler back in 2020, keeping a relatively low profile until a divorce announcement in February. This happened just two months after she resigned her position as a U.S. attorney after she was determined not to have been appointed lawfully. The pair never had children together, but shared Habba's two children from her previous marriage with Matthew Eyet, as well as Reuben's son with his ex. However, while their blended family remained seemingly harmonious, Habba took to Instagram on March 19 to boast about a different kind of family.

Posing alongside her girlfriends and their children, the lawyer captioned the post with, "The family you choose," making her choice to split from her former family all the more poignant. Her friends had previously revealed to the New York Post that they were overjoyed with the news that Habba was leaving her husband, describing her as "lucky enough to leave a man not worth sharing a life with." Their relationship was nothing short of awkward, as rare appearances made it obvious as to why Reuben preferred to stay MIA.