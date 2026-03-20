Trump's Worst Lawyer Seemingly Takes A Public Swipe At Her Ex-Husband Amid Divorce
Alina Habba has had plenty of embarrassing moments that prove why she's Trump's worst lawyer. While she has since transitioned from working directly with Trump to (briefly) serving as acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey, she's still duking it out in court — divorce court, that is.
Her hush-hush divorce from rarely seen ex-husband Gregg Reuben wasn't surprising, but had for the most part remained as private as their marriage. While it's unclear how and where the couple met, the attorney married the millionaire jeweler back in 2020, keeping a relatively low profile until a divorce announcement in February. This happened just two months after she resigned her position as a U.S. attorney after she was determined not to have been appointed lawfully. The pair never had children together, but shared Habba's two children from her previous marriage with Matthew Eyet, as well as Reuben's son with his ex. However, while their blended family remained seemingly harmonious, Habba took to Instagram on March 19 to boast about a different kind of family.
Posing alongside her girlfriends and their children, the lawyer captioned the post with, "The family you choose," making her choice to split from her former family all the more poignant. Her friends had previously revealed to the New York Post that they were overjoyed with the news that Habba was leaving her husband, describing her as "lucky enough to leave a man not worth sharing a life with." Their relationship was nothing short of awkward, as rare appearances made it obvious as to why Reuben preferred to stay MIA.
Alina Habba's girlfriends didn't think ex-husband Gregg Reuben was on her level
While Alina Habba's friends had some choice words about her ex-husband Gregg Reuben, they pointed to a lack of shared ambition as the main reason the relationship failed. In exclusive comments to the New York Post, one friend described how Reuben had remained "very much in the shadows" over the course of their six-year marriage. They described Habba as a highly motivated "machine" and said they were "excited for her to find someone who can reciprocate that energy and also supplement it."
Habba's friends also described her as "a self-made lawyer who fought her way to the top, a devoted mom and someone who refuses to dim her personality to satisfy critics," praising her for "constantly working and running." While these comments signal an unwavering support, they do fail to mention her many fumbles.
Despite their belief that the former fashion executive was ultimately better off without Reuben, they did clarify that the divorce had been amicably settled. However, Habba's shady Instagram post seems to tell a different story. While drawing attention to the family she "chose" versus the one she chose to leave definitely comes off as a petty jab, there's bound to be more to the story than the public is privy to.