Embarrassing Alina Habba Moments That Prove Why She's Trump's 'Worst Lawyer'

It's no secret that Donald Trump has a long history of surrounding himself with some of the worst lawyers money can buy. From Rudy Giuliani, who got disbarred in July 2024, to Lindsey Halligan, who was tapped to be the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia until a judge deemed her appointment was legally invalid, Trump has worked with a cadre of embarrassing attorneys. However, it's Alina Habba who has repeatedly distinguished herself as Trump's very worst attorney time and again, in some spectacularly strange ways.

Habba has proven just how ineffective she is as a legal professional, both when it comes to her skills as a lawyer and when it comes to her talent for putting her foot in her mouth in front of an audience. Whether it's her mistake-laden lawsuit filings or her amateurish legal battle against Hillary Clinton that ended up costing her and Trump nearly $1 million, Habba doesn't seem to have a good grip on the nuances of the actual legal process. She hasn't shown a ton of good judgment when it comes to public appearances either — just look at her decision to dance in a bedazzled jean jacket at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally.

Even Trump's former lawyers seem to dislike Habba. In January 2024, when Habba failed to successfully defend Trump in a defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, Trump's ex-attorney Ty Cobb slammed Habba on CNN for trying to win the case using mafia-like intimidation tactics, regardless of their legality. Even then, Habba still couldn't keep Trump from having to pay Carroll $83 million – and that's still not one of the most embarrassing examples of exactly how Habba is Trump's worst lawyer, hands down.