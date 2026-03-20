Meghan Markle Steps Out Without Her Engagement Ring & Everyone Is Suspicious
Although rumors about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage seem ever-present, divorce gossip about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has escalated lately due to the couple's diverging work priorities. On March 19, 2026, the couple once again engaged in separate pursuits when Meghan went to a charity event with Kelly McKee Zajfen. Their connection goes way back to Meghan's first marriage, and the night was intended to, in part, spotlight Meghan and Zajfen's friendship. However, based on Meghan's lack of engagement ring, the discussion quickly became about her relationship with Harry.
However, Meghan did wear her wedding ring, and she opted for a minimalistic look overall, skipping a necklace. While the duchess could have had any number of reasons to not wear the engagement ring, people came up with their own theories. "Playing games again? Or are we seeing the end play out?" mused one poster on X. Others were also convinced it was a bid for attention, or as a distraction from all the rumors about Meghan and her difficulties with Netflix. Another added a secret third option, joking that Meghan was "Changing the ring, for the 20th time."
Hyperbole aside, the duchess' engagement ring has been through multiple incarnations in seven years. The ring had a three-carat diamond from the beginning, and it's now flanked by extra diamonds on a different band. Although it's hard to make judgements from afar, some people are also convinced that the original stone has been recut or replaced.
Meghan's jewelry changes seem typical for her
Meghan Markle has a history of not wearing her engagement ring to every event. In some cases, Meghan's decision was due to practical reasons, like when her ring needed some repairs in 2023. Other times, the Duchess of Sussex ditched her engagement ring for important reasons, such as when she didn't wear it when she and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visited Africa in 2019. Royals often send a subtle message with their jewelry, and in that case, Meghan was reportedly hoping the lack of ring would be less distracting than if she wore the sizable gem.
Sometimes, however, Meghan's reasoning isn't disclosed. For instance, in 2024 she skipped her ring one day, and then wore it to another event soon after. Meghan also omitted her engagement ring on a 2026 trip to Jordan. Rather than seeing that decision as suspicious, Express pointed out how that's par for the course when Catherine, Princess of Wales has made similar trips to healthcare facilities. In addition, the decision could have been made for similar reasons to Meghan's previous Africa trip.
"In spaces where people are facing hardship or vulnerability, removing a high-value piece can subtly change the tone," jewelry designer Jessica Flinn-Allen explained to Hello! Magazine. "It softens the visual contrast and shifts the focus away from wealth and back to human connection." It's possible Meghan may have been thinking along similar lines when she went to that March 2026 event with Kelly McKee Zajfen, since Meghan was there to celebrate Zajfen's achievements.