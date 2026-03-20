Meghan Markle Steps Out Without Her Engagement Ring & Everyone Is Suspicious

Although rumors about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage seem ever-present, divorce gossip about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has escalated lately due to the couple's diverging work priorities. On March 19, 2026, the couple once again engaged in separate pursuits when Meghan went to a charity event with Kelly McKee Zajfen. Their connection goes way back to Meghan's first marriage, and the night was intended to, in part, spotlight Meghan and Zajfen's friendship. However, based on Meghan's lack of engagement ring, the discussion quickly became about her relationship with Harry.

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However, Meghan did wear her wedding ring, and she opted for a minimalistic look overall, skipping a necklace. While the duchess could have had any number of reasons to not wear the engagement ring, people came up with their own theories. "Playing games again? Or are we seeing the end play out?" mused one poster on X. Others were also convinced it was a bid for attention, or as a distraction from all the rumors about Meghan and her difficulties with Netflix. Another added a secret third option, joking that Meghan was "Changing the ring, for the 20th time."

Hyperbole aside, the duchess' engagement ring has been through multiple incarnations in seven years. The ring had a three-carat diamond from the beginning, and it's now flanked by extra diamonds on a different band. Although it's hard to make judgements from afar, some people are also convinced that the original stone has been recut or replaced.