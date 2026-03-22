Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Book Announcement Has Everyone Calling Out Her Suspicious Timing
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Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has had some controversial moments she'd like us to forget, but even if those past blunders were wiped out completely, she has new ones just ready to take their place, and her most recent cringey incident has yet to fade from public memory.
On March 20, 2026, Sanders took to Instagram to promote her new book, "Unapologetic: Clarity and Conviction in a World Gone Crazy." It's a look at her journey from her former post as White House press secretary to her current gubernatorial office, and the spiritual values that guided her along the way. She was immediately met with cheers from MAGA pals, including current WH spokesperson Karoline Leavitt ("I want one!!!") and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins ("LOVE YOU!!! So proud.")
Other followers raised eyebrows at the timing of the announcement. The book won't drop until November, and seven months seems a bit early to be jumping on a pre-order by a fairly minor political figure. Could it possibly be an attempt to deflect attention away from Sanders' latest restaurant debacle? Just a week prior, the governor and two friends had lunch at a Little Rock restaurant, The Croissanterie, and were asked to leave after they'd finished eating. Sanders claims the owner told her that "my presence made their employees feel threatened and told us to leave" (via KARK). Her discrimination-victim narrative fits in nicely with the book, which promises to explain how she lives by her Christian values even when the "fallen world" opposes her. Critics are unimpressed. "Are you gonna pathetically whine [in the book] about being asked politely to leave a restaurant after you had finished eating in it?" queried a user on X, formerly Twitter.
There may be other reasons behind Sanders' book promo
The Croissanterie incident wasn't the first time Sarah Huckabee Sanders had been asked to leave a dining establishment. Sanders' MAGA cred got her booted from a Virginia restaurant in 2018 when the staff of the Red Hen approached the owner to express their discomfort at having a Trump staffer as a client.
In the more recent case, however, The Croissanterie claims Sanders and her friends had flouted the restaurant's firm policy setting a 90-minute time limit on table dining. They also insist that no one mentioned feeling threatened and that the whole brief exchange occurred without anyone making a scene. With that in mind, the title of Sanders' book struck one X follower as amusing. "Did you apologize to the people who were waiting to eat the other day while you had your girls lunch?" they asked.
Other online skeptics suspected Sanders is using her book to divert attention from her connection to another hot news story. She and her father, Mike Huckabee, are good friends of fellow Arkansans the Duggars, the controversial family of "19 Kids & Counting." The clan's world was recently rocked when son Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra, were arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a minor and other charges. It was the second scandal for the family, the first being the arrest and conviction of their eldest son, Josh Duggar. Whether or not the timing of Sanders' book promo was intentional, she's surely counting on it to boost her branding at a time when many MAGA stars are starting to lose their shine. Hopefully, she won't have anything to apologize for before "Unapologetic" hits the stands.