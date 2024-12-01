Duggar Family Controversies Fans Will Never Forget

The following article contains references to spiritual abuse and child sexual abuse.

Things have changed for the kids of "19 Kids & Counting" since it premiered in 2008. Most of the toddlers and tweens of the Duggar family have matured into young adults with their own families, and even the youngest few are teens on the verge of finding their own paths. But while the Duggars shared much of their life with their viewers, there were some things that the camera didn't show. Among them was the one scandal that brought the original series to a screeching halt: Oldest son Josh Duggar is serving a long prison sentence for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

While Josh's arrest and conviction is the most shocking example of the Duggars' wholesome image being soiled, it's far from the only one. Over the years, the family has faced scrutiny for some of their beliefs and practices, and individual members have found themselves in legal hot water. There are certain incidents fans won't soon forget. Still, those viewers have stayed loyal despite it all, keeping up with the latest news through social media. Perhaps viewers feel nostalgic about the show, or perhaps they've adopted a forgiving attitude. (The Bible warns against casting the first stone, after all.) Here are some of the more problematic situations surrounding the famous mega-clan.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

