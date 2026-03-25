Clint Eastwood's Youngest Daughter Morgan Lives A Lavish Life

Being a prolific actor and director has blessed Clint Eastwood with a large net worth, and his wealth definitely comes in handy for raising a large family. Eastwood has a total of eight children, and all of them are doing pretty well for themselves in adulthood.

The actor's youngest daughter, Morgan Eastwood, didn't really grow up in the limelight, but she dabbled in background acting in Eastwood's movies and worked as a short film producer. The youngest Eastwood also appeared in the short-lived reality series "Mrs. Eastwood & Company" alongside her mother Dina and sister Francesca, but she currently seems more focused on her work as a mental health advocate. She has written about having Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder and has been open about navigating the diagnosis and its impact on her life.

Although Morgan Eastwood isn't a famous nepo baby like her brother Scott, she manages to live a pretty lavish life. She documents her frequent trips to New York on Instagram, along with vacations like a summer trip to Italy in 2023.