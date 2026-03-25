Clint Eastwood's Youngest Daughter Morgan Lives A Lavish Life
Being a prolific actor and director has blessed Clint Eastwood with a large net worth, and his wealth definitely comes in handy for raising a large family. Eastwood has a total of eight children, and all of them are doing pretty well for themselves in adulthood.
The actor's youngest daughter, Morgan Eastwood, didn't really grow up in the limelight, but she dabbled in background acting in Eastwood's movies and worked as a short film producer. The youngest Eastwood also appeared in the short-lived reality series "Mrs. Eastwood & Company" alongside her mother Dina and sister Francesca, but she currently seems more focused on her work as a mental health advocate. She has written about having Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder and has been open about navigating the diagnosis and its impact on her life.
Although Morgan Eastwood isn't a famous nepo baby like her brother Scott, she manages to live a pretty lavish life. She documents her frequent trips to New York on Instagram, along with vacations like a summer trip to Italy in 2023.
Morgan Eastwood's private wedding still felt luxurious
It seems like Clint Eastwood's appreciation of privacy off camera rubbed off on his daughter, Morgan Eastwood, when she got married in 2024. Morgan and her beau Tanner Koopmans invited 130 guests to their wedding at the Mission Ranch, a 22-acre property in central California that Clint Eastwood bought in the '80s.
The actor's daughter opted for a classic bridal look and wore a white, off-the-shoulder gown by Sarah Seven, whose dresses range from $2,700 to $6,000 or more. She bought her veil with lace patterns along the edges from Madame Tulle on Etsy, where lace veils cost anywhere from $140 to $600. The floral arrangements for the altar and Morgan's bouquet both incorporated shades of red, orange, and yellow. The table setup also had the same floral arrangements, complemented by amber-colored goblets and taper candles.
Morgan Eastwood told People that her wedding was "European-inspired," and she and Koopmans were satisfied with their intimate celebration. "I initially wanted to elope, but my husband wanted a bigger celebration," Morgan said. "I feel like our wedding was the perfect in-between because it was as intimate as it could be (with a huge family like mine), but still lively."