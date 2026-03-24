Yellowstone's Beth Dutton Is Unrecognizable Without Makeup

It's hard to think of very many television performances in recent memory that are more captivating than that of Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton on the popular drama series "Yellowstone." Whether she was turning heads with her bold looks or verbally outclassing everyone around her, Beth established herself as a true force to be reckoned with over the course of the show's six years on the air. Not only that, but Reilly herself is seriously stunning in real life — even if she looks and sounds quite a bit different from her on-screen counterpart. In fact, without Beth's signature makeup, Reilly looks borderline unrecognizable from the heiress to the Dutton Ranch.

One of the defining aspects of Beth's look is her smoky eyes, which add to her signature intimidation factor. So, fans of "Yellowstone" were likely caught a bit off guard when Reilly posted the above selfie to her since-deleted Instagram page in October 2019, as production on the show's third season was winding down. The photo shows Reilly sitting in a car without Beth's iconic eye makeup, or seemingly any makeup at all, except a possible light layer of mascara. However, Reilly is a knockout all on her own. As noted by Glam, commenters definitely took notice. "You have to be as beautiful as your eyes," one Instagram user wrote.

To that end, while many "Yellowstone" fans acknowledge that the makeup undeniably plays a big role in creating the image of Beth we know and love, they're sure to give Reilly her flowers as well. As one user in a "Yellowstone" Facebook fan group wrote, "Her beauty isn't in the lights or the makeup, but in the way her eyes can change the mood of a scene, and her deep, piercing voice cuts through dialogue."