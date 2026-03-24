Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover Won't Be Given The Same Special Treatment After Firing

As soon as President Donald Trump kicked Kristi Noem to the curb and replaced her as his Secretary of Homeland Security, the divisive politician lined up a brand new role for her. "The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere," Trump confirmed in his March 5, 2026, Truth Social post announcing the change. But there's no mistaking the fact that Noem was let go from her important role for a far less enviable gig.

Still, she can likely take solace in the knowledge that she didn't get the boot entirely. From the sounds of it, though, Noem's rumored beau Corey Lewandowski can't say the same. It's long been rumored that the two are having an affair. As a result, it was really no surprise when Lewandowski quickly became Noem's (unpaid) senior aide when she started working for the DHS. And, it was even less shocking to learn that he'd be leaving the department with her. Yet, while Noem will go on to take on another gig in the administration, it seems that Lewandowski will not be doing the same. Even worse, his reputation precedes him.