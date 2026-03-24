Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover Won't Be Given The Same Special Treatment After Firing
As soon as President Donald Trump kicked Kristi Noem to the curb and replaced her as his Secretary of Homeland Security, the divisive politician lined up a brand new role for her. "The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere," Trump confirmed in his March 5, 2026, Truth Social post announcing the change. But there's no mistaking the fact that Noem was let go from her important role for a far less enviable gig.
Still, she can likely take solace in the knowledge that she didn't get the boot entirely. From the sounds of it, though, Noem's rumored beau Corey Lewandowski can't say the same. It's long been rumored that the two are having an affair. As a result, it was really no surprise when Lewandowski quickly became Noem's (unpaid) senior aide when she started working for the DHS. And, it was even less shocking to learn that he'd be leaving the department with her. Yet, while Noem will go on to take on another gig in the administration, it seems that Lewandowski will not be doing the same. Even worse, his reputation precedes him.
Corey Lewandowski likely got himself into some serious trouble while working for Kristi Noem
News that Corey Lewandowski's days in the Trump administration are numbered comes amid tons of controversy. Kristi Noem's rumored lover allegedly made a pretty penny as her special government employee, despite technically working in an unofficial capacity, and without pay. Rumors are swirling that he wielded quite a bit of power in his role, which Lewandowski may have used to essentially grant contracts with the DHS in exchange for money that went straight into his pocket.
The scandal surrounding the former Trump campaign manager, however, doesn't seem to have him too worried, since Lewandowski reportedly expects a big favor from President Donald Trump, with a source divulging to the New York Post last year that he'd bragged, "I'm not worried. I do whatever the f*** I want. DJT will pardon me." But the odds of something like that happening seem less and less likely. Lewandowski may actually have more to worry about than a lost job.
He's reportedly on thin ice with Trump, according to insiders who spoke to The New York Times. On top of that, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are looking into Lewandowski's rumored corruption while working with the DHS. As such, any possible wrongdoings are sure to be uncovered, while the political operative doesn't have the president on his side like he assumed. Suffice it to say, things aren't looking great for Lewandowski's career at the moment.