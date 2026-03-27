What Taylor Frankie Paul's Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Co-Stars Have Said About Her

The following includes references to eating disorders and domestic abuse.

Throughout four seasons of the hit Hulu show "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," the cast of Utah-based "MomTok" influencers have acknowledged Taylor Frankie Paul as their leader — but that doesn't mean everything they've said about her has been positive. The mother of three is also arguably the most controversial member of the friend group. She has had an on-and-off-again relationship with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen since Season 1 of "TSLOMW," and the pilot episode, filmed in February 2023, ended with her getting arrested for assaulting Mortensen. Paul pled guilty to aggravated assault for the incident in August 2023 in exchange for other charges being dismissed.

Paul has also been filmed screaming at her co-stars for not telling her about Mortensen's hookups while they were broken up, and has been late for career-related events. After Paul completed filming Season 22 of "The Bachelorette," a video of the 2023 incident filmed by Mortensen leaked to TMZ three days before the show's planned premiere. Disney (the parent company of Hulu and ABC) announced it was cancelling the season on March 19, 2026, the same day of the leak.

After "The Bachelorette" cancellation, fans started screaming for another member of MomTok to take the lead on the dating show. As for Paul's past behavior — which also includes a 2026 investigation into another alleged domestic incident with Mortensen that's still open at the time of this writing — other members of MomTok have seen it off camera for years, and one even warned ABC to prepare a backup plan for "The Bachelorette." Here's everything the "Mormon Wives" costars have said about Paul, which Disney probably should have listened to.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.