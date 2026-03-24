Donald Trump's Trip To Graceland Unleashes Tidal Wave Of Shady Insults Sure To Wound His Ego
While visiting national monuments has always been a perk of the presidency, Donald Trump's detour to Elvis Presley's Graceland amid TSA meltdowns and the U.S. war with Iran couldn't have come at a more questionable time.
The visit was marked by several off-beat moments, per USA Today, including asking bizarre questions about the "King of Rock n' Roll," taking a dig at Joe Biden who he said "couldn't do that" after signing a replica of one of Presley's guitars, and offering commentary on the interior decorating saying that Elvis "was way before his time ... carpet on the ceiling." He also took the opportunity to compare his likeness to the singers, reposting a split image of their faces to his Truth Social. Trump had posted the same image in February 2024 on Instagram, captioning it with: "For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike. Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?"
While Trump didn't seem open to opinions this time around, netizens seized the opportunity to candidly share their thoughts on the president's trip. One user on X shared their own unflattering split-image of the president and Presley, sarcastically captioning it, "It's like President Trump and Elvis are the same person!" Another user followed suit, posting an equally unflattering image of the president mocking the president's perceived likeness. While this outing undoubtedly makes the list for Trump's most egotistical endeavors of his second term (so far), the shady insults are undoubtedly going to leave a bruise.
Critique of Donald Trump's visit to Graceland extended far beyond his appearance
While users found it humorous to poke fun at President Donald Trump's longstanding belief that he shared a resemblance to "Burning Love" singer Elvis Presley, those weren't the only reactions to his Memphis detour.
One user on X questioned the necessity for the visit, writing: "Why did Trump really go to Graceland today? Is he just checking things off of his bucket list before he dies?" Another user reacted to the official White House's X post about the trip, joking, "Is it possible that he's been confusing Greenland with Graceland this whole time?" The president's attempts to set the record straight about his health and alleged cognitive decline have backfired in the past, and his trip to Graceland was seemingly an opportunity to fan those flames further.
The irony of this visit was not lost on netizens. One alluded to the sexual misconduct allegations against Trump, saying, "Visiting the residence of a man who had god awful taste in home furnishings, got fat from fast food and pills and liked sleeping with very underage girls is a bit on the nose, big dawg." Although Presley and his wife, Priscilla, had an uncomfortable age gap, it is worth noting that the couple publicly maintained that they were never intimate before Priscilla was 22. Another user responded to a post comparing Trump's visit to Presley's "Jungle Room" with George W. Bush's 2006 visit, noting, "get in. we're taking back the senate, b****s." Given the president's threats in February to cancel midterm elections out of fear of a blue wave, it seems that users took the opportunity to cover every possible insecurity.