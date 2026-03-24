Donald Trump's Trip To Graceland Unleashes Tidal Wave Of Shady Insults Sure To Wound His Ego

While visiting national monuments has always been a perk of the presidency, Donald Trump's detour to Elvis Presley's Graceland amid TSA meltdowns and the U.S. war with Iran couldn't have come at a more questionable time.

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The visit was marked by several off-beat moments, per USA Today, including asking bizarre questions about the "King of Rock n' Roll," taking a dig at Joe Biden who he said "couldn't do that" after signing a replica of one of Presley's guitars, and offering commentary on the interior decorating saying that Elvis "was way before his time ... carpet on the ceiling." He also took the opportunity to compare his likeness to the singers, reposting a split image of their faces to his Truth Social. Trump had posted the same image in February 2024 on Instagram, captioning it with: "For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike. Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?"

While Trump didn't seem open to opinions this time around, netizens seized the opportunity to candidly share their thoughts on the president's trip. One user on X shared their own unflattering split-image of the president and Presley, sarcastically captioning it, "It's like President Trump and Elvis are the same person!" Another user followed suit, posting an equally unflattering image of the president mocking the president's perceived likeness. While this outing undoubtedly makes the list for Trump's most egotistical endeavors of his second term (so far), the shady insults are undoubtedly going to leave a bruise.