Jane Fonda Photos That Have Us Begging To Know Who Her Plastic Surgeon Is

For an actress staring down 90 at the time of reporting, Jane Fonda has undergone quite the stunning transformation, managing to look absolutely phenomenal to this day. But even more impressive and inspirational is the fact that while everyone else in Hollywood just pretends that their suddenly tighter jawlines have to do with good genes and getting enough water, Fonda was never shy about laying out the receipts. In a 2010 blog post, she talked about how she had work done on her chin and neck and the bags under her eyes, adding: "I swore in 2000 I'd never have anything done again, but this year, I got tired of not looking like how I feel."

The seven-time Golden Globe winner has also undergone two facelifts, which have drastically reduced the fine lines and wrinkles that tend to accumulate after nearly nine decades of living out loud. This also happens to be the one cosmetic procedure Fonda is not proud of getting done, though it doesn't change the fact that the results speak for themselves. In a 2020 interview with Elle Canada, Fonda said that while she can't pretend vanity isn't in the mix, "there isn't going to be any more plastic surgery. I'm not going to cut myself up anymore."

Fair enough, but to be perfectly frank, she probably doesn't even need more surgeries. Fonda already looks great for her age, and these photos make a pretty compelling case that the actress knew exactly when to pump the brakes when it comes to cosmetic interventions.