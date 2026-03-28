Jane Fonda Photos That Have Us Begging To Know Who Her Plastic Surgeon Is
For an actress staring down 90 at the time of reporting, Jane Fonda has undergone quite the stunning transformation, managing to look absolutely phenomenal to this day. But even more impressive and inspirational is the fact that while everyone else in Hollywood just pretends that their suddenly tighter jawlines have to do with good genes and getting enough water, Fonda was never shy about laying out the receipts. In a 2010 blog post, she talked about how she had work done on her chin and neck and the bags under her eyes, adding: "I swore in 2000 I'd never have anything done again, but this year, I got tired of not looking like how I feel."
The seven-time Golden Globe winner has also undergone two facelifts, which have drastically reduced the fine lines and wrinkles that tend to accumulate after nearly nine decades of living out loud. This also happens to be the one cosmetic procedure Fonda is not proud of getting done, though it doesn't change the fact that the results speak for themselves. In a 2020 interview with Elle Canada, Fonda said that while she can't pretend vanity isn't in the mix, "there isn't going to be any more plastic surgery. I'm not going to cut myself up anymore."
Fair enough, but to be perfectly frank, she probably doesn't even need more surgeries. Fonda already looks great for her age, and these photos make a pretty compelling case that the actress knew exactly when to pump the brakes when it comes to cosmetic interventions.
Youthfulness is not about the age, and Jane Fonda is the ultimate proof
The raised fist in this photo, snapped during the "You're Worth It" L'Oréal Paris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show, perfectly encapsulates Jane Fonda's energy. Jane Fonda is a L'Oréal Paris brand ambassador because she "personifies the idea that beauty is not a question of age but of experience." Everything from her clean jawline to her bright eyes and militant posture should belong to someone decades younger. But on Fonda, it just feels right and easy.
Jane Fonda was the picture of unbowed grace at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Whatever Jane Fonda is doing or has had done, it's working. The Academy Award-winning actress is essentially rewriting what growing older is supposed to look like right in front of our eyes. At the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Fonda arrived in a form-fitting sequin gown and a small pin on the lapel calling for the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger to be blocked, because, of course, she did. Her characteristic activism aside, it's the face that's telling the real story.
Jane Fonda's activism is timeless, and so, it turns out, is her face
Running parallel to her legendary acting career, Jane Fonda has remained a tireless activist throughout her adult life. The 2025 Stand Up for a Living Wage event in Los Angeles shows her in her natural habitat. Fonda standing behind a microphone with softly curled hair is the kind of image she's been posing for since the '70s, so the fact that the face behind the podium has barely been touched by the intervening decades is almost miraculous in its defiance.
From the picket line to the red carpet, Jane Fonda has always been a revelation
Jane Fonda co-founded the Women's Media Center alongside Robin Morgan and Gloria Steinem in 2005. And here she is, decades later, still showing up for the organization's annual awards ceremony, and still looking as formidable and graceful as she did all those years ago. Fonda's skin radiates, her wrinkles belong to a woman in her mid-60s, and her gaze is steady and deliberate, her wits as sharp as ever. Whatever she has — surgery, genetics, or sheer force of will — we'd like a lifetime subscription.
The only thing more impressive than Jane Fonda's honesty is what her surgeries produced
Jane Fonda has openly admitted to cosmetic modifications on her chin, neck, and under-eye bags. The results of that honesty, and surgical history, are on full display here at this appearance for the "This Is Crazy" NAMI Benefit Performance in New York City. Fonda once got real about aging and the procedures she's had to undergo, but whatever regrets she carries, looking like this, it's hard to call it anything but a win. That bold red lip would've looked too much on anyone else, but on Jane Fonda, it just looks right. Look at the razor-sharp cheekbones and the luminous skin!
Jane Fonda retains the vigorous energy of her youth despite decades of activism
That smile at the podium belongs to someone who has not only lived life to its fullest but also built something that lasts. Jane Fonda founded the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential in 1995. At that time, the state had one of the highest teen pregnancy rates in the country. Thirty years later, Fonda is still showing up for the event, looking as vibrant and vigorous as she did in the late '90s. The actress remains the most compelling argument that a life with genuine purpose might be the best beauty treatment out there.
Jane Fonda still looks absolutely incredible in 2026, and she knows it
During her appearance at the 41st Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Jane Fonda in her gold-threaded black jacket, looked exactly like a two-time Oscar winner who has earned the right to walk any red carpet. The close-up of this shot is an angle most actresses half her age would quietly decline. However, Fonda is secure in her age and overall appearance, knowing full well that confidence looks better than concealer.
Jane Fonda has resisted both power and time, and here is the ultimate photographic proof
Despite Jane Fonda's complicated love life and all the tragedies that have shaped her life, it's her defiant attitude that has allowed her to leave such a powerful mark on the entertainment industry and beyond. Just consider this appearance at the 2026 SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas. A "resist." shirt, an "ICE Out" pin on, and a face that belongs on someone born, at the latest, in the '70s. Fonda's resistance mentality has gone above and beyond her social life and seeped into her very aging process, too.