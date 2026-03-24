The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Red Carpet Was A Nostalgic Fashion Disaster

As Miley Cyrus' "Hannah Montana" character Miley Stewart once said, "... Changing can be scary, but it's a part of growing up. It's how we find out who we are and who we're gonna be," per BuzzFeed. A lot has changed since "Hannah Montana" first hit the Disney Channel in 2006, and since then, Cyrus has clearly discovered who she is. Yet, it seems that she's more ready than ever to get back to her roots. On March 23, the pink carpet was rolled out for the big premiere of the "Hannah Montana" anniversary special. The stars came out for the occasion, and their outfits reminded us of the good old days — but sometimes in a bad way.

When it comes to fashion, one era's trash is a past era's treasure. This truth was on full display at the premiere. Stars were eager to sport early aughts-inspired looks in honor of the days when "Hannah Montana" was everywhere. And, while these looks were definitely a bit dated today, they would have been perfect two decades ago. Cyrus hit the red carpet looking stunning in a glittery silver evening gown layered over a "Hannah Montana" t-shirt in a look that worked in 2026 just as well as it would have in 2006. Some other stars, instead, prioritized Y2K vibes over fashion-forward 'fits. Were these less-than-fashionable looks an inevitability of paying homage to early aughts style? Yes. Did they make us nostalgic for our youth? Also yes. We'll call that "the best of both worlds."