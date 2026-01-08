Why We're Worried About Keith Urban After His Divorce From Nicole Kidman
On January 6, 2026, Hollywood golden couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalized their divorce. When they first announced their split in 2025, the news shocked fans across the globe — many of whom had been rooting for the couple since they first got married back in 2006. For a while, Urban and Kidman seemed like one of the rare celebrity couples that would prove everybody wrong and actually stay together. Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in 2014, Kidman gushed about the way that Urban supported her following the death of her father. "[Keith] has been so good to me for nine years, but for the last sort of month, which has been a really tough time for me... he's been amazing to me," the Australian actor said, per Harper's Bazaar.
Urban was understood to be equally happy in his relationship with Kidman. "She's the one that I was searching for my whole life," the country star told Dax Shepard on "Armchair Expert." In the same interview, Urban went on to note that "everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was gonna go that road."
Unfortunately, however, the romance wore off, and by 2025, Kidman and Urban were on the rocks. A source close to the couple informed The U.S. Sun that they were "living separate lives." Apparently, Kidman's acting schedule and Urban's constant touring were difficult to reconcile. In September 2025, Kidman filed for divorce — and Urban's fans have been left to wonder about how he is handling it all.
Keith Urban hinted at emotional difficulties proceeding his divorce from Nicole Kidman
Before he and Nicole Kidman got divorced, there were signs that Keith Urban was struggling to find a sense of meaning in various areas of his life. In 2024, the country singer hinted at some of the challenges he might have been facing at that time. Describing his song "Straight Line" in the caption of an Instagram post, Urban revealed that it centered on "wanting to break out of a soul-sucking routine that you might be stuck in: maybe in a relationship, a job, with creativity, with yourself ... whatever it is!!" He then went on to write that the song described "feeling alive again and getting out from under that dark cloud." Since the publication of that original post, fans have wondered if Urban's marriage was one of the things that inspired the song.
In an episode of CBS' "The Road" (via People) that was taped before his split, Urban opened up about the challenges of going on tour, noting that "you miss your friends and you're missing your family and you're completely lonely and miserable." Speaking in a video interview, Sky News Australia correspondent Dee Dee Dunleavy explained that Urban's comment about touring "does suggest ... that he was unhappy for some time." She also thought it was odd he said "friends" before "family." "It doesn't say to me that Nicole was top of mind for him," she said.
The divorce came after Keith Urban made a drastic professional move
Concerns about Keith Urban's overall well-being were only exacerbated by the fact that his 2025 falling-outs were not limited to his divorce with Nicole Kidman. A few months before his and Kidman's separation, Urban floundered whittled down his musical team abruptly. In January 2025, Urban suddenly fired two members of his band. One of the axed musicians, Jerry Flowers, had played alongside Urban for well over two decades.
Following the announcement of Urban's decision, Flowers shared photos of himself performing alongside Urban on Instagram. In the caption, the bass player stressed just how long he had accompanied Urban on his musical journey. "It's with a heavy but very full heart that after 25 years on stage with Keith Urban, Keith has decided to make a lineup change and I will no longer be in the band," he wrote. "I have and always will have the utmost respect and love for Keith and I treasure the amazing years we had together."
Urban's decision to part ways with key members of his team left many of his fans in shock. His friends were said to have been concerned about this development, as well as the end of his marriage, apparently telling TMZ that they worried Urban was experiencing a "midlife crisis." However, Urban insisted that cutting his longtime band members was for the best, telling Country Now in April 2025 that he was just listening to his "inner voice."
As his marriage disintegrated, a cheeky question about Nicole Kidman struck a nerve
In the final days of Keith Urban's marriage to Nicole Kidman, an interview question about his then-wife of 19 years struck a major nerve. In July 2025, Urban appeared on the Australian radio show "Hayley & Max in the Morning" via Zoom, per the Daily Mail. When he was asked to share how he felt about watching Kidman play the love interest of other actors, the country music star hung up suddenly. "What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron, having these beautiful love scenes," Max Burford asked Urban cheekily in the moments before the musician dropped the call.
Urban's abrupt exit from the interview left co-hosts Burford and Hayley Pearson with a whole lot to chew on. In the initial moments following the dropped call, one of the radio show producers was heard commenting in the background, "I think his team hung up on us because they didn't want us to ask that question." Burford tried to inject a bit of humor into the situation, asking, "Does Keith Urban hate us? Do we have beef with Keith Urban?" Pearson, meanwhile, tried to search for an explanation for Urban's quick exit. "I've had this feeling... that they don't like these personal questions at all," she mused. Ultimately, though, Burford and Pearson didn't yet realize that Kidman and Urban's marriage was about to draw to a close. Needless to say, the timing of the question wasn't exactly ideal.
Keith Urban had previously credited Nicole Kidman as an integral part of his support system
Before their marriage turned sour, Keith Urban relied on Nicole Kidman for emotional support. Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2014, Urban revealed that he had struggled with the misuse of drugs and alcohol at the beginning of his relationship with Kidman. Apparently, Kidman played a major role in helping Urban achieve sobriety. "Meeting Nic and falling in love with Nic and starting a relationship with Nic became — I realize now in hindsight — my sobriety. That was how I was able to keep it together," Urban told the outlet.
In the same interview, Urban described Kidman's efforts to help him during a 2006 relapse. "I was very, very blessed to have Nic call an intervention on me. I had a tight group of friends around me for the intervention. And off I went [to rehab]," the country singer recalled. He went on to express how close he was to Kidman — stating that they'd never go more than five days without seeing each other.
While Urban has reportedly been able to lean on friends in the wake of the divorce, it's still been a tough period — especially with regards to spending less time with their daughters. "He's not doing well, but he does have a revolving door of friends checking in on him, from Blake [Shelton] to Garth [Brooks]," a source told New Idea in January 2026. Rebuilding a support system that was in place for around 20 years is far easier said than done.
He broke down during a break-up song
Regardless of Keith Urban's reasons for seeking a separation from Nicole Kidman, she officially filed for divorce on September 30, 2025. About three months later, the divorce was finalized. Reports indicate that the split was not Kidman's idea. Dishing to Page Six, an inside source mused, "Sometimes relationships just run their course," before adding that Kidman "did not want the separation and was trying to save things."
Despite the fact that Urban has largely been viewed as the instigator of the marital breakdown, and despite the fact that Urban was rumored to have struck up a romance with another woman, the country singer has seemingly expressed mixed feelings about the end of his marriage. In the weeks following the initial divorce proceedings, Keith Urban's behavior became increasingly cringeworthy, including one particularly messy moment at a concert. During a show in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Urban sang the classic breakup song "You'll Think of Me." However, as reported by Men's Journal, he changed the lyrics from "Take your memories, I don't need 'em/Take your space and take your reasons" to "Take your memories, I don't need 'em / Take your space and all your stupid bulls*t reasons."
The change in lyrics was largely interpreted as Urban's reaction to his divorce. Because the addition of the words "stupid" and "bullsh*t" was not particularly creative or clever, many fans wondered if Urban planned to swap the lyrics out or if the decision came to him in the moment. Ultimately, per the previously cited report in Men's Journal, audience members couldn't help but read into the switch-up.
Keith Urban may have noticed that Nicole Kidman has kept her head up following the split
Nicole Kidman might've not been ready to end things with Keith Urban at first, but now she seems keen on moving forward. Things behind the scenes certainly haven't been easy — especially regarding custody matters — but Nicole isn't wallowing in the public eye by any stretch of the imagination. As a source told People in October 2025, "[S]he's surprisingly level-headed and calm. Now that it's out she's just focused on what's ahead and her girls."
Shortly after filing for divorce, the Australian actor was spotted on a hike with her sister, journalist Antonia Kidman, in Nashville, according to the Daily Mail. Photographs of the walk showed Nicole looking upbeat and confident as she took on a wooded trail. Witnesses told the outlet that she could be heard laughing as she gabbed with Antonia.
Even if Urban was the one who first called for their split, it couldn't have been easy for him to see Nicole looking so self-possessed after the breakup. Speaking to the Daily Mail for the aforementioned report, one of Urban's friends inadvertently revealed that members of the singer's social circle have questioned his choices. "He isn't talking about whether he's dating anyone else or going to date anyone else, but he's saying that he's going to be fine and not to worry about him getting self-destructive," the source revealed.
Reports suggest that Nicole Kidman may already be moving on
Now that her divorce from Keith Urban is officially set, Nicole Kidman may very well be ready to move on with someone new — if the rumor mill is to be believed, that is. According to Woman's Day, the Oscar winner has reportedly been chatting with her gal pal Naomi Watts about potential beaus. A source told the outlet that Watts is ready to set Kidman up with actor Simon Baker, claiming that Watts "knows that Simon would drop everything and everyone to hook up with Nicole."
The same source went on to tell Woman's Day that Kidman and Baker, who are both in the upcoming Amazon Prime Series "Scarpetta," go way back — but their connection was never romantic in the past. "Simon's always been a good friend of Nicole's — she and Naomi are both godmothers to his kid — but it's always been a strictly platonic friendship," the insider revealed. Although neither Kidman nor Baker has confirmed any sort of relationship to the press, it's pretty clear that the two share common ground.
If things do heat up between Kidman and Baker, it would almost certainly impact her dynamic with Urban in one way or another. As one source claimed to Globe, Kidman would love to find a new love interest "to make Keith jealous and make him regret letting her go." Whether Urban would deal well with Kidman striking up a new relationship remains to be seen.
The cost of divorce may have put a strain on Keith Urban's finances
Beyond the emotional obstacles that Keith Urban has faced in light of his divorce with Nicole Kidman, he has had to deal with the financial realities of splitting up assets. Divorce is not exactly known to be cheap, and that is especially true when we are talking about top tier Hollywood celebrities. Although Urban reportedly earns more than $100,000 per month, per the Daily Mail, his post-divorce finances are believed to be tight. Keith Urban lives a lavish life, and sustaining his high burn rate while also maintaining multiple properties and footing the cost of lawyers' fees has apparently been tough on the country singer's wallet.
Commenting on this issue with Woman's Day, a source close to Urban explained, "He's got to pay the bills, and divorce lawyers don't come cheap." The insider then went on to claim that Keith Urban gave a private performance at President Donald Trump's club at Mar-a-Lago out of desperation. "Keith never thought he would end up playing gigs at Trump's house. He's got to make a living though and there are very few country artists left that haven't cashed in on the huge Trump fan base," they stated. Regardless of Urban's personal stance on the American president, it seems that the country star is in a bit of a financial pinch. His fans certainly have reason to worry about him.
Keith Urban reportedly didn't get his ideal custody agreement
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's legal battles extended beyond their finances. They also struggled to agree on a custody arrangement with respect to their shared daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret — at least at first. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Urban and Kidman fought over who would get to spend more time with their kids. "The one thing that became a sticking point was custody of Sunday and Faith," an insider told the outlet. "Keith was initially asking for equal time with their daughters." Apparently, this was a proposal that Kidman just couldn't get behind — no thanks to Urban's busy touring schedule.
After a good deal of disagreement, it was eventually decided that Kidman would spend the bulk of the time with their girls. As reported by Woman's Day, Urban will only get to spend 59 days with his daughters every year. Speaking to the Daily Mail for the aforementioned report, the same insider explained why Urban eventually caved to Kidman's demands. "Their daughters are both in their teens and need their mother more than their father at these ages. Keith knew he'd never win the battle in court and finally backed down," they claimed. While this settlement may have made sense in the eyes of the court, Urban was likely unhappy to be giving up so much time with his daughters. "Those girls are being incredibly strong," another source told Woman's Day.
Keith Urban may regret divorcing Nicole Kidman
Once Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's divorce was finally finalized in January 2026, the chatter about the former couple certainly didn't fade away. Rumors began to swirl around Keith Urban, including speculation about whether or not the country star had changed his mind about parting ways with his longtime spouse for good. "It's a lonely existence for Keith right now — he's exhausted, isolated and looking at a future he never imagined," a source told Woman's Day in December 2025. "He's also lost his best friend — Nicole, who was also his greatest supporter in life — and he's wondering if he's made a huge mistake."
Even if Urban and Kidman never get back together, though, a source maintains that Urban wishes he could have a do-over. "[H]e can tell Nicole's hurting and has huge regrets over how he's handled this. He never ever wanted to humiliate her. Now his biggest supporter despises him," an insider lamented in the same interview with Woman's Day.
What's more, Urban has apparently even considered getting in contact with Kidman after months of reportedly giving her the cold shoulder. After learning that Kidman told Ariana Grande she's "hanging in there" during a conversation for Interview magazine, Urban supposedly wanted to reach out to his ex. "He's been rereading the interview and fighting the urge to pick up the phone," the insider claimed.