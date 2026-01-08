Why We're Worried About Keith Urban After His Divorce From Nicole Kidman

On January 6, 2026, Hollywood golden couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalized their divorce. When they first announced their split in 2025, the news shocked fans across the globe — many of whom had been rooting for the couple since they first got married back in 2006. For a while, Urban and Kidman seemed like one of the rare celebrity couples that would prove everybody wrong and actually stay together. Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in 2014, Kidman gushed about the way that Urban supported her following the death of her father. "[Keith] has been so good to me for nine years, but for the last sort of month, which has been a really tough time for me... he's been amazing to me," the Australian actor said, per Harper's Bazaar.

Urban was understood to be equally happy in his relationship with Kidman. "She's the one that I was searching for my whole life," the country star told Dax Shepard on "Armchair Expert." In the same interview, Urban went on to note that "everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was gonna go that road."

Unfortunately, however, the romance wore off, and by 2025, Kidman and Urban were on the rocks. A source close to the couple informed The U.S. Sun that they were "living separate lives." Apparently, Kidman's acting schedule and Urban's constant touring were difficult to reconcile. In September 2025, Kidman filed for divorce — and Urban's fans have been left to wonder about how he is handling it all.