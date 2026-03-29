The Affair Rumors That Loom Large In LeAnn Rimes And Eddie Cibrian's Marriage
Sometimes, beautiful things emerge from chaos, and LeAnn Rimes' marriage to Eddie Cibrian is a great example of that. The pair tied the knot in April 2011 and have been going strong since. Rimes has a healthy relationship with her stepsons — Mason, born in 2003, and Jake, born in 2007 — and is happier with Cibrian than ever. "We've been through so much together. ... we have a very calm life, which is wonderful," Rimes shared with E! News in February 2026, ahead of the couple's 15th wedding anniversary. "And it didn't start out that way at all, but now, we've really grown into — we just love each other."
While her relationship with Cibrian now appears idyllic, that's a far cry from the scandalous start to their romance. They crossed paths in 2008 when they co-starred in the made-for-TV movie "Northern Lights." However, Rimes — who is worth quite a bit more than you may think thanks to her successful music and acting careers — was married to dancer Dean Sheremet at the time. Rimes and Sheremet's marriage came to an end a few months after rumors of her on-set affair with Cibrian broke in March 2009.
Cibrian, meanwhile, was also married, and had two children with reality TV star Brandi Glanville. Both Cibrian and Rimes' separations happened in July 2009. Cibrian officially moved to divorce Glanville the month after, the same month he and Rimes had their first outing as a couple. The scandalous affair dominated headlines, and in June 2010, Rimes confirmed it in an interview with People, saying in part, "I hate that people got hurt, but I don't regret the outcome." The infidelity still looms large like a hulking shadow over Rimes' romance with Cibrian to this day.
Rimes reflected on the lessons she learned from the cheating scandal
While LeAnn Rimes' relationship with Eddie Cibrian developed from an affair, the pair forged a beautiful romance over the years. However, Rimes has been candid about what she learned from the scandal. In July 2025, she opened up to Flow Space about the lessons from the "craziness" surrounding her on-set affair with her future husband. "I realized very quickly that there are a lot of women who've been hurt," Rimes recalled, explaining the level of vitriol and outrage directed toward her amid the scandal. "Like, I've been on both sides of that coin — I've been cheated on, too, so I know that feeling. But so many women don't know what to do with that anger ... "
According to Rimes, she had become a "target" for so many people with unresolved pain over their own experiences, and understanding this helped her heal and let other people's emotions roll off of her. "I know what I'm responsible for in the situation and making amends for that. But you know, the world's pain is not mine to carry, and I think that really got thrown at me for a long time."
In the years since, things have not only gotten better and calmer for Rimes and Cibrian, but for Rimes and Cibrian's ex-wife, Brandi Glanville. Despite breaking up their marriage, Glanville and Rimes have managed to bury the hatchet and form a healthy friendship for the sake of their kids. "The truth is LeAnn and I get along really well," Glanville said on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast in June 2021. "We both love Eddie's parents. We both love the kids. ... We're like sister wives. It's me and LeAnn and Eddie."