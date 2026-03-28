Meghan Markle's Inappropriate Outfit At Invictus Games Will Always Haunt Her
The rules of the British royal family seem pretty hard to learn for non-royals marrying in, but royals don't always have to follow certain fashion rules. While the late Queen Elizabeth II preferred to wear pantyhose, it was optional for younger women in the family. Still, royals need to be careful about when they choose to ditch the rules. Meghan Markle has a history of wearing inappropriate outfits mainly because they didn't suit the occasion, not because they broke the rules.
Even though Meghan stepped back from her royal duties in 2020, she made a fashion mistake in 2023 that might haunt her to this day. Meghan wore a cream blazer with a white, button-up romper to the Invictus Games, an international sports tournament Prince Harry founded for wounded veterans. The outfit showed off her slender legs, which was good for the warm weather in Sydney, Australia, but it wasn't deemed appropriate for the founder's wife leading a procession of veterans.
This is markle making the Invictus Games all about the wounded veterans, whilst wearing the most disrespectful outfit ever 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/6YkMelDMYH
— Every day is April Fools Day in UK 2026 😪😢😠 (@MDymore) March 17, 2026
Netizens on X criticized the Duchess of Sussex after a photo from the Invictus Games resurfaced in March 2026. "This is such a horrible and disturbing scene," one user said. "Why is she leading? Why is she even walking with the veterans and why is she dressed like that? There is just so much wrong here." Redditors accused Meghan of stealing attention from the veterans. One comment wrote, "What is her purpose for continually being front and center here? The constant posing and outfit changing... feels harassing and nauseating."
Meghan's dealing with money-hungry allegations after announcing a new Netflix series
Meghan Markle has more lucrative things on her mind in 2026 than conversations about her old, inappropriate outfits. She and Prince Harry announced that they're producing a polo-themed drama show on Netflix in March 2026. According to Deadline, the series is set in Wellington, Florida, and might be an offshoot of the couple's less successful 'Polo' docuseries.
The announcement came right in time to shut down rumors that plagued the Sussexes about their relationship with the streaming company. Netflix's chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, also spoke about Harry and Meghan's projects to combat the speculation at the Next on Netflix event before the show's announcement. "We still have a relationship with them...They have things in development on the TV and film side." she said (via Deadline).
The new Sussex project has caused a stir among Meghan critics, who were discussing the potential financial motivation behind the upcoming polo series online. One Redditor said, "Wellington is where all of the billionaire daughters have their horses...So if they are trying to produce a show out there, it's probably just so they can get in with that crowd and try to get close to some of these families." Meghan might be off the hook for her clothes now, but it seems like she won't get a break when it comes to her creative pursuits.