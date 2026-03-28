Meghan Markle's Inappropriate Outfit At Invictus Games Will Always Haunt Her

The rules of the British royal family seem pretty hard to learn for non-royals marrying in, but royals don't always have to follow certain fashion rules. While the late Queen Elizabeth II preferred to wear pantyhose, it was optional for younger women in the family. Still, royals need to be careful about when they choose to ditch the rules. Meghan Markle has a history of wearing inappropriate outfits mainly because they didn't suit the occasion, not because they broke the rules.

Even though Meghan stepped back from her royal duties in 2020, she made a fashion mistake in 2023 that might haunt her to this day. Meghan wore a cream blazer with a white, button-up romper to the Invictus Games, an international sports tournament Prince Harry founded for wounded veterans. The outfit showed off her slender legs, which was good for the warm weather in Sydney, Australia, but it wasn't deemed appropriate for the founder's wife leading a procession of veterans.

This is markle making the Invictus Games all about the wounded veterans, whilst wearing the most disrespectful outfit ever 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/6YkMelDMYH — Every day is April Fools Day in UK 2026 😪😢😠 (@MDymore) March 17, 2026

Netizens on X criticized the Duchess of Sussex after a photo from the Invictus Games resurfaced in March 2026. "This is such a horrible and disturbing scene," one user said. "Why is she leading? Why is she even walking with the veterans and why is she dressed like that? There is just so much wrong here." Redditors accused Meghan of stealing attention from the veterans. One comment wrote, "What is her purpose for continually being front and center here? The constant posing and outfit changing... feels harassing and nauseating."