Melania Trump's Strange Robot Team-Up Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing
Melania Trump has a reputation for spending time away from Washington, D.C. However, when she does appear at a White House event, it often makes a splash, although sometimes not necessarily in the way she might have intended. For instance, Melania accidentally put a spotlight on her marriage to Donald Trump when she was overly formal with him at a Women's History Month event in March. Weeks later, Melania stepped out with an AI-powered robot called "Figure 03," and it sparked awkward comments of a different kind.
"Figure 03" AI-powered robot accompanies first lady Melania Trump to a White House summit on empowering children with educational technology. pic.twitter.com/RShdfvEG38
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 25, 2026
"I can't figure out who is what and what is who," joked one person on X. Melania's outfits often mean more than people realize, so it's possible that she intentionally chose an all-white 'fit to twin with the robot. However, their commonalities stretched even further as they slowly stepped down the red carpet. "Wow, they both walk like robots," remarked another poster. Others, however, thought Melania's strut was directly connected to her modeling experience. The first lady started modeling as a teenager, so any of that training is likely deeply ingrained. Even though Melania's modeling is sometimes used to humble her, it comes in handy, whether she's being decisive about her outfits or taking a dramatic walk that gets people talking.
Melania's also been a staunch supporter of AI technology, touting its economic potential in a September 2025 press conference. "The robots are here," she declared (via The Guardian), albeit somewhat preemptively, since she did not have a robotic companion at the time.
Donald Trump was also included in the snarky remarks
Beyond the shared similarities between the robot and Melania, other people couldn't resist poking fun at her marriage to Donald Trump. "About time she got a new man," proclaimed a user on X. "She found a replacement for her husband. At least the android doesn't talk for hours," remarked a YouTube commenter. Although there are many reasons Donald and Melania stay together, some of his rambling remarks are likely embarrassing, like his TMI about her panties in December, when he was supposed to be talking about economics. In contrast, at the March event, the robot made a brief speech and showed off its communication abilities by greeting the guests in multiple languages.
However, rather than Donald, it seems like a comparison to Barron Trump might be more accurate, at least in Melania's eyes. "During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat AI as we would our own children, empowering but with watchful guidance," the first lady advised during the September 2025 White House press conference (via The Guardian).
This statement seems to echo Melania and Barron's close relationship. Even though he's now an adult in college, Melania doesn't plan to change her tried-and-true strategy. "You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Barron is," the first lady informed Fox News in February (via The Daily Beast).