Melania Trump's Strange Robot Team-Up Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing

Melania Trump has a reputation for spending time away from Washington, D.C. However, when she does appear at a White House event, it often makes a splash, although sometimes not necessarily in the way she might have intended. For instance, Melania accidentally put a spotlight on her marriage to Donald Trump when she was overly formal with him at a Women's History Month event in March. Weeks later, Melania stepped out with an AI-powered robot called "Figure 03," and it sparked awkward comments of a different kind.

"Figure 03" AI-powered robot accompanies first lady Melania Trump to a White House summit on empowering children with educational technology. pic.twitter.com/RShdfvEG38 — CSPAN (@cspan) March 25, 2026

"I can't figure out who is what and what is who," joked one person on X. Melania's outfits often mean more than people realize, so it's possible that she intentionally chose an all-white 'fit to twin with the robot. However, their commonalities stretched even further as they slowly stepped down the red carpet. "Wow, they both walk like robots," remarked another poster. Others, however, thought Melania's strut was directly connected to her modeling experience. The first lady started modeling as a teenager, so any of that training is likely deeply ingrained. Even though Melania's modeling is sometimes used to humble her, it comes in handy, whether she's being decisive about her outfits or taking a dramatic walk that gets people talking.

Melania's also been a staunch supporter of AI technology, touting its economic potential in a September 2025 press conference. "The robots are here," she declared (via The Guardian), albeit somewhat preemptively, since she did not have a robotic companion at the time.