Side-By-Side Pics Of Barron Trump's Face Show How Much He's Transformed

Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, has done his best to stay out of the limelight but has found himself thrust into it in return. With the help of his mother, Melania Trump, Barron was rarely seen in public during his formative years.

For better or worse, this mystery might play into why so many people start champing at the bit for photos and news of Barron. The reclusive young man practically goes viral whenever he does come out to make an appearance. A perfect example of this was his arrival at Trump's State of the Union address, in which Barron seemed to have aged multiple years overnight.

Gustavo Caballero & Win Mcnamee/Getty

In younger photos, Trump's youngest son boasted ears that he needed to grow into and a much shorter physique. Considering how Barron now towers in stature, it makes sense that the rest of his features would follow. Now clamoring close to seven feet, Barron's face has also transformed with the rest of him. His face has literally fleshed out, though his cheekbones and sturdy jaw are still there. Though he has seemingly attempted to remove a very small mole or birthmark he once had on his front left cheek, there appears to be a growing scar on his cheek under his left eye in its place.