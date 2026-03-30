The Stunning Transformation Of Olympic Figure Skater Alysa Liu

Unless you made a concerted effort to avoid any and all 2026 Winter Olympics news, it would be surprising if you haven't heard the name Alysa Liu. At the Milano Cortina Games, she made history on the ice, leaving the games with not one but two gold medals, representing the 2026 U.S. figure skating team. Liu's path to Olympic glory has been far from conventional, with her stepping away from the sport only a few years into her career. When she did eventually make her way back onto skating in 2022, the athlete changed the game in more ways than one.

Liu plays by her own rules, and it's clearly served her well. As she said in an interview for Nike, "When I came back to figure skating, people said I would have to change my hair and I said, 'No, I won't be changing my hair.' People give me song suggestions, and I'll take them into consideration, but if I don't like something, I'm not going to skate to it." Prioritizing authenticity and mental health above perfectionism, she's become an empowering Gen Z icon. The Olympics might be over, but Liu is just getting started. Here is an in-depth breakdown of her life before skating, her many achievements at a young age, her bold decision to quit, and her even more inspiring journey to the podium.