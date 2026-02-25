The Best And Worst Dressed Athletes At The 2026 Winter Olympics

From the figure skater's bejeweled costumes to the gallery-ready art of the skeleton helmets, the Winter Olympics offers more room than the Summer Games for athletes to get a little creative in their kit bag. "You get more clothes options because you have to bundle up in the cold, and in the summer you're too hot to function," said former Team U.S.A. figure skater Mirai Nagasu to People before the 2018 PyeongChang games. "[B]ut in the cold, you just don't have that problem."

It's just the practicality that allows for a more eclectic wardrobe; the nature of some of the events also allows for a higher state of fashion consciousness. For example, despite the strict rules Olympic figure skaters must follow, they dress like they're about to perform on Broadway. However, greater license to experiment sartorially can also lead to some not-so-nice looks ... we're looking at you, the Team Canada x Lululemon collab and the many wardrobe malfunctions at the 2018 games.

So, let's take a look at the gold medal outfits and also the sartorial equivalents of DNFs from the 2026 games in Milano Cortina.