Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Star Demi Engemann & Husband Bret Have Quite The Age Gap

Going into season four of Hulu's hit show, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," all eyes were on Demi Engemann as she dealt with a defamation lawsuit related to an alleged incident that happened between her and "Vanderpump Villa" cast member Marciano Brunette. Then, in March 2026, the scandal regarding co-star Taylor Frankie Paul and "The Bachelorette" almost overshadowed the other stars of "Mormon Wives."

In fact, Demi and her husband, Bret Engemann, actually quit filming the show in the midst of season four, but not before they took their shot at pop stardom. Yes, the Engemanns recorded a cringe-worthy duet covering Cyndi Lauper's hit "True Colors" that will live forever on TikTok.

Bret and Demi have stuck together throughout their rise and fall in popular favor over the course of "Mormon Wives," although they aren't immune to the tragedies that have impacted all the cast members. Plus, they're the couple with the biggest age gap on the cast, and it's honestly a sizable one for any couple to navigate.

Demi and Bret have a 16-year gap between them. Bret's birthday is December 7, 1978, so he turned 47 years old in December 2025. Demi's birthday is on August 3, 1994, so she's 31 at the time of writing. The couple is incredibly polarizing, but no matter how you feel about them, there's no denying that their age gap means they have to fend off some pretty wild rumors on social media.