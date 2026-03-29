Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Star Demi Engemann & Husband Bret Have Quite The Age Gap
Going into season four of Hulu's hit show, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," all eyes were on Demi Engemann as she dealt with a defamation lawsuit related to an alleged incident that happened between her and "Vanderpump Villa" cast member Marciano Brunette. Then, in March 2026, the scandal regarding co-star Taylor Frankie Paul and "The Bachelorette" almost overshadowed the other stars of "Mormon Wives."
In fact, Demi and her husband, Bret Engemann, actually quit filming the show in the midst of season four, but not before they took their shot at pop stardom. Yes, the Engemanns recorded a cringe-worthy duet covering Cyndi Lauper's hit "True Colors" that will live forever on TikTok.
Bret and Demi have stuck together throughout their rise and fall in popular favor over the course of "Mormon Wives," although they aren't immune to the tragedies that have impacted all the cast members. Plus, they're the couple with the biggest age gap on the cast, and it's honestly a sizable one for any couple to navigate.
Demi and Bret have a 16-year gap between them. Bret's birthday is December 7, 1978, so he turned 47 years old in December 2025. Demi's birthday is on August 3, 1994, so she's 31 at the time of writing. The couple is incredibly polarizing, but no matter how you feel about them, there's no denying that their age gap means they have to fend off some pretty wild rumors on social media.
Demi and Bret Engemann finally addressed their many relationship rumors
Demi Engemann and her husband, Bret Engemann, have never hidden their 16-year age gap. Once they became reality TV stars, though, they could no longer control the rumors that spread about them online. During an episode of the "I Do, Part 2" podcast (which is hosted by another controversial couple, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes), the Engemanns even had to clarify a rumor that they met when Demi was just nine years old, while Bret was supposedly her babysitter
On the March 2026 podcast episode, Demi confirmed that Bret was never her babysitter. The rumor likely originated from a video she posted to TikTok in 2023, claiming that they'd been in each other's lives since she was nine years old. At the time, Demi also said she knew who Bret was as a child and was surprised they hadn't crossed paths, because they were friends with some of the same families. She also claimed she had a crush on him as a youngster, because Bret was a BYU football star and their Utah community was small.
"I didn't cheat on Bret, and we did not know each other when I was nine years old," Demi said on "I Do, Part 2," clarifying, "I met Bret when I was 21 years old at our good family friend's funeral." She claimed her earlier TikTok was satirical. "The age where I met her just keeps getting younger and younger and younger," Bret said on the podcast. Demi added, "Then he was my babysitter, and then he was best friends with my parents ... I take full responsibility for starting that whole thing." Well, that clears things up.