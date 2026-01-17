Rumors That Will Haunt Pete Hegseth For The Rest Of His Career

When it comes to Donald Trump's inner circle of MAGA supporters, it's hard to determine who has courted the most criticism and drama during their time in the White House. However, Pete Hegseth has generated more than his fair share of controversy during his first year as the secretary of defense. With his profile elevated significantly, many people have been digging into his past and uncovering forgotten scandals.

Meanwhile, Hegseth has seemingly been going out of his way to create all-new scandals, and along the way, he's established himself as one of the most paranoid members of Trump's cabinet. Although that same paranoia when it comes to trying to keep the press out of the Pentagon hasn't kept him from getting embroiled in some fairly embarrassing situations – including the now-infamous "Signal-gate" drama, and his divisive new rules for the armed forces regarding grooming and fitness.

All the while, Hegseth has been hounded by rumors about everything from his incredibly messy love life to his past legal entanglements. The slew of awkward photos and videos of Hegseth doing embarrassing things over the years hasn't helped his cause. Specifically, footage of Hegseth getting absolutely trashed during a New Year's Eve broadcast while working as a Fox News correspondent, or shirtless photos of Hegseth that show off his problematic chest tattoo. Here's a look at the biggest and most troubling rumors that are bound to haunt Hegseth for the rest of his days.