Pete Hegseth Probably Doesn't Want You To See These Photos Of Him

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Former Fox News host Pete Hegseth is a paranoid person. His decision to ice out the press from two briefings may be further proof of this. According to the Washington Post, Hegseth barred photographers after he was unhappy with the photos they were taking, believing they were "unflattering." Hegseth puts a lot of value in looks. The secretary of defense reportedly had a briefing room at the Pentagon retrofitted to be a makeup studio so he can look TV ready, and there are rumors of Botox injections to smooth out his wrinkles. A source has even told the Daily Mail that "He's obsessed with his body and now he wants to create the entire military in his image."

Hegseth, who has a litany of brutal nicknames, is clearly concerned about how he comes off on TV and in articles. With '80s action movie lines such as "we're playing for keeps," and "They are toast and they know it" (via U.S. Department of Defense), he clearly "revels in machismo" as the Economist put it. Now Hegseth isn't happy that there are so many photographs of him that may not make him look as macho as he wants to be seen. Specifically these photos, where the man who proudly said he hasn't washed his hands in a decade looks less than manly.