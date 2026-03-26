The Internet's Response To Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Latest Lousy Look Is No Picnic

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a tendency to sport outfits that completely miss the mark, and her latest ensemble is getting attention for this exact reason. The last time the Arkansas governor went viral, it was about a week ago when she found herself sparring with a local business, marking the second time her MAGA cred got her very publicly booted from a restaurant. This time, though, she's going viral, because she actually looks like she belongs in a restaurant... as a tablecloth in a pizzeria, to be precise.

Somewhere a pizza place is missing a tablecloth. pic.twitter.com/KP0veOHwMl — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) March 25, 2026

A photo of Sanders in a casual, shapeless frock is making the rounds online. The dress is simple, with a midi-length hemline, a slight A-line skirt, and 3/4 length sleeves. On its own, this dress wouldn't appear particularly chic or fashion-forward, but it likely wouldn't have made too many waves on social media, either. The problem is its red and white gingham fabric. The print was bold, and there was a lot of it. And this iconic pattern had netizens comparing the governor to everything under the sun.