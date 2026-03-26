Pam Bondi Seemingly Snubbed At Karoline Leavitt's Baby Shower (New Feud In Trump World?)

There's a baby boom in MAGAland. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's pregnancy announcement in December was followed not long after by a pregnancy announcement from second lady Usha Vance. Also known to be pregnant are Katie Miller, wife of Stephen Miller, and Sam Blair, wife of James Blair. While the MAGA ladies have been putting up a united front amid expanding their families, Leavitt's awkward baby shower pics had the public tearing her and her crew to shreds recently. The press secretary's March 25 Instagram post of the event also hints that things might be particularly strained between her and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Leavitt posted photos alongside her "beautiful friends" and fellow pregnant "strong and loving" MAGA ladies (including Miller and Blair), but from her pics, there was no trace that Bondi was even present at the event. However, Miller might have added some fuel to the fire by posting a separate photo with the AG to her X. Bondi's business casual look was screaming "low-effort" in comparison to the other ladies and their pastel dresses, making it look like her attendance was more of a work obligation than a show of friendly support.

While there have been signs that Bondi and Leavitt are both over White House life, they might not be united on much else. Leavitt seemingly snubbing Bondi by omitting her from any photos or stories from the event could point to a potential feud brewing in Trump world.