Cheryl Hines Uses Chelsea Handler's RFK Jr. Hate To Deflect From 'Disaster' Home Claims

Cheryl Hines is speaking out about Chelsea Handler's claims that she and her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., sold Handler a disastrously dilapidated home. Handler has been getting candid about the extensive work that needed to go into fixing up the $5.9 million dollar mansion in Brentwood, California, which she purchased in October 2021. Handler claimed on an episode of her "Dear Chelsea" podcast on March 5, 2026, that she'd spent literally years getting work done on it to make it habitable, and told Jimmy Kimmel later in the month that she'd only just been able to move in.

Handler joked that she had decided to blame Kennedy for everything, and this seemed to rub Hines the wrong way. The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" alum has stuck by RFK's side countless times amid a slew of different controversies — including his alleged sexting affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi that surfaced back in September 2024. However, it seems that Handler accusing her and her husband of selling a nightmare home was simply a bridge too far, and Hines felt the best way to hit back was to accuse Handler of simply being a hater.

People shared an early excerpt of the March 26, 2026, "Tomi Lahren is Fearless" podcast episode featuring Hines, and she thought the timing of Handler's remarks was convenient. "Because she bought this house five years ago and she's just now complaining about it ... " Hines said. "[She's] talking about how she feels duped and that we tried to sell her a house that was, her word, 'toxic,' which also doesn't make sense." According to Hines, it seems like Handler simply enjoys mocking RFK Jr. (which, to be fair, Handler does seem to take great pleasure in), and that Handler is "just trying to get attention."