Cheryl Hines Uses Chelsea Handler's RFK Jr. Hate To Deflect From 'Disaster' Home Claims
Cheryl Hines is speaking out about Chelsea Handler's claims that she and her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., sold Handler a disastrously dilapidated home. Handler has been getting candid about the extensive work that needed to go into fixing up the $5.9 million dollar mansion in Brentwood, California, which she purchased in October 2021. Handler claimed on an episode of her "Dear Chelsea" podcast on March 5, 2026, that she'd spent literally years getting work done on it to make it habitable, and told Jimmy Kimmel later in the month that she'd only just been able to move in.
Handler joked that she had decided to blame Kennedy for everything, and this seemed to rub Hines the wrong way. The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" alum has stuck by RFK's side countless times amid a slew of different controversies — including his alleged sexting affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi that surfaced back in September 2024. However, it seems that Handler accusing her and her husband of selling a nightmare home was simply a bridge too far, and Hines felt the best way to hit back was to accuse Handler of simply being a hater.
People shared an early excerpt of the March 26, 2026, "Tomi Lahren is Fearless" podcast episode featuring Hines, and she thought the timing of Handler's remarks was convenient. "Because she bought this house five years ago and she's just now complaining about it ... " Hines said. "[She's] talking about how she feels duped and that we tried to sell her a house that was, her word, 'toxic,' which also doesn't make sense." According to Hines, it seems like Handler simply enjoys mocking RFK Jr. (which, to be fair, Handler does seem to take great pleasure in), and that Handler is "just trying to get attention."
Chelsea Handler has been roasting RFK Jr. over her house buying drama
When Chelsea Handler dropped nearly $6 million on the Brentwood mansion back in 2021, she didn't know it had been the home of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines' red flag-filled marriage for the previous four years. "So I bought it in a blind trust and he sold it in a blind trust," Handler shared during an episode of "The View" on March 25, 2026. According to both Handler and Hines, the comic only found out the identity of the previous owners after Hines left a note behind.
"I did write her a personal note when she moved in, just saying how much we love the house. ... And if you need anything, call me. And I left my number," Hines told Tomi Lahren during her podcast appearance (per People). "So I don't know if we were trying to unload a toxic house on her. I wouldn't have left my number." Handler confirmed the note when speaking with Jimmy Kimmel, and she quipped that RFK is, "the one person in the world that I would flag whose house not to buy."
All jokes aside, it seems the house has been a nightmare ever since closing. Many things were reportedly missed during the initial inspection. "When [inspectors] opened up the house, they were like, 'This house is the most toxic environment. You cannot live here for at least two years,'" Handler said on her podcast. "It was a disaster." Handler also said that she was told by multiple friends that the house feels "cursed."