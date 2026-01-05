Cheryl Hines Has Stuck With RFK Jr. Through Some Wild Controversies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Countless controversies, cheating rumors, and questionable political decisions haven't been enough for Cheryl Hines to curb her enthusiasm for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In the actor's 2025 memoir "Unscripted," she reminisced about falling head over heels for her future husband when they initially reconnected in 2011. "I was thunderstruck from the moment we started talking," the actor wrote. "I don't know how I missed before how blue his eyes are. I felt his magnetic energy. He has since told me he felt the same way." However, Hines' inner circle understandably didn't share the same enthusiasm.

During an April 2024 chat with Graham Bensinger, the comedian admitted that her co-star and close friend, Larry David, had openly expressed skepticism about their relationship to her. And it seems that David's reservations were confirmed in September 2014, when the New York Post reported that RFK Jr. once had the contacts of 43(!) mistresses saved in his phone. All of the divisive politician's rumored lovers' names were organized alphabetically under the "G," which apparently stood for "goomar," a colloquial Italian term for mistress.

Likewise, the Daily Mail also claimed just a few months prior that RFK Jr. had been cheating on Hines with a woman named Chelsea Chapman Kirwan. Even if that information raised alarm bells in the "RV" star's mind, it clearly wasn't enough to deter her from walking down the aisle in August 2014. Over the following years, Hines lost one of her closest friends due to RFK Jr.'s presidential run alongside repeatedly earning significant backlash for her husband's many controversies. However, she ultimately stuck with him through it all.