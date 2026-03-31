Teyana Taylor's Transformation From Teen Singer To Award-Winning Actor

Teyana Taylor was just 15 years old when she was asked to work on a music video for Beyoncé's 2006 song "Ring the Alarm." The video, which was inspired by the movie "Basic Instinct," was choreographed by the Harlem-based dancer and musician. Not too shabby for someone who was still in high school.

The two first connected when Beyoncé invited Taylor to teach her how to do the Chicken Noodle Soup, a popular dance that originated in Harlem. Taylor dove headfirst into the opportunity. As she recalled on an episode of "Joe & Jada," "I went in there and I was ready. ... And [Beyoncé] started dying laughing. She was like, 'Oh yeah, she's a star.'" Beyoncé was so impressed by Taylor that she offered her a chance to work on the video for "Ring the Alarm."

Taylor was blown away by how receptive Beyoncé was to working with not only a newcomer, but a teenager. "To see her be able to take direction and not feeling like, 'Well, girl, you know came here for one little thing.' Because, you know, that Harlem in me... I'm leaving here with something! You feel me? I gave you Chicken Noodle Soup, I'll give you some more," she told People. In a separate interview with People, Taylor shared an invaluable piece of advice Beyoncé gave her about the fickle nature of the entertainment industry: "Don't take it personally. This is a business." In the same interview, Taylor continued, "And [Beyoncé], being as humble as she is and as grounded as she is, definitely showed me everything that I needed to know...and I don't take for granted."