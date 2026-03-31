Teyana Taylor's Transformation From Teen Singer To Award-Winning Actor
Multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor has steadily proven herself to be one of the entertainment industry's most magnetic figures. The talented actor, musician, and dancer kicked off her stellar career when she was a kid, and she has yet to let her foot off the gas. She blossomed from an aspiring teenage singer into an award-winning actor commanding the screen, red carpet, and beyond.
Taylor has released four studio albums, directed music videos, and appeared in a wide range of movies and TV shows, though it was her breakthrough performance as the revolutionary Perfidia Beverly Hills in the acclaimed film "One Battle After Another" that truly kicked off her Tinseltown reign. Fans all around the world have rejoiced watching Taylor earn the praise and accolades she so rightfully deserves, as her performance in the action thriller was nothing short of electric.
Taylor's success in "One Battle After Another" shows that the gifted star is only getting started when it comes to her enviable career, and her dazzling transformation serves as inspiration to creatives everywhere that hard work and perseverance truly pay off.
Teyana Taylor choreographed a Beyoncé video at just 15
Teyana Taylor was just 15 years old when she was asked to work on a music video for Beyoncé's 2006 song "Ring the Alarm." The video, which was inspired by the movie "Basic Instinct," was choreographed by the Harlem-based dancer and musician. Not too shabby for someone who was still in high school.
The two first connected when Beyoncé invited Taylor to teach her how to do the Chicken Noodle Soup, a popular dance that originated in Harlem. Taylor dove headfirst into the opportunity. As she recalled on an episode of "Joe & Jada," "I went in there and I was ready. ... And [Beyoncé] started dying laughing. She was like, 'Oh yeah, she's a star.'" Beyoncé was so impressed by Taylor that she offered her a chance to work on the video for "Ring the Alarm."
Taylor was blown away by how receptive Beyoncé was to working with not only a newcomer, but a teenager. "To see her be able to take direction and not feeling like, 'Well, girl, you know came here for one little thing.' Because, you know, that Harlem in me... I'm leaving here with something! You feel me? I gave you Chicken Noodle Soup, I'll give you some more," she told People. In a separate interview with People, Taylor shared an invaluable piece of advice Beyoncé gave her about the fickle nature of the entertainment industry: "Don't take it personally. This is a business." In the same interview, Taylor continued, "And [Beyoncé], being as humble as she is and as grounded as she is, definitely showed me everything that I needed to know...and I don't take for granted."
She signed a record contract with Pharrell Williams' label
Shortly after working with Beyoncé, Teyana Taylor signed a record deal with Pharrell Williams' Star Trak Entertainment. This came to be after her mother's friend — who just so happened to work at Universal Records — recognized Taylor's talent. Before the future superstar knew it, she was meeting Pharrell and inking a deal. The young singer released her debut single, "Google Me," in 2008. Her first mixtape, "From a Planet Called Harlem," came out the following year. Said mixtape was supposed to be followed by a full-length debut album. However, Taylor ultimately parted ways with the label in 2012 — before an album ever came to fruition.
Though her time at Star Trak Entertainment didn't totally pan out, Taylor recognized that it was still an important part of her journey because it inevitably shaped her career. As she said in a 2012 interview with "Sway in the Morning," "I don't regret anything in life. I don't regret being signed to Star Trak, I don't regret asking for a release because I feel like everything happens for a reason. You need to do things to progress, you know what I'm saying, and if I wasn't signed to Pharrell I probably wouldn't have the opportunity that I do now."
After leaving the label, Taylor was eager to express herself as an artist on her own terms and felt as though she still had a lot to prove to her fans. She was excited to pursue a different kind of sound and independently released her second mixtape, "The Misunderstanding of Teyana Taylor," which further showcased her growth and evolution as a singer.
She appeared in an episode of My Super Sweet 16
Long before she was killing it on the big screen, Teyana Taylor was a MTV reality star who had appeared in a 2007 episode of "My Super Sweet 16." The event was an elaborate fête, to say the least. The birthday girl was carried into the party in a life-size doll box, and later on, she performed a lively musical number featuring backup dancers. Her music mentor at the time, Pharrell Williams, was a guest at the party.
"At a younger age, I think, as girls, we always want to have a great sweet 16. So, my mom was saving up for, you know, a dope sweet 16 for me," Taylor said of her televised party while taking the Vanity Fair lie detector test. "But I wound up getting signed to Pharrell when I was 15, so it was, like, perfect timing to be like, 'Yo, I want a birthday party, I want to do this.' It was an introduction, so it was like, yeah, my mom and the label paid for the party. So, they really put it together for me."
"My Super Sweet 16" was not Taylor's only foray into the reality TV world. Her credits include serving as a judge on Season 8 of "America's Best Dance Crew," winning "The Masked Singer" Season 7, and starring opposite ex-husband Iman Shumpert on the short-lived series "Teyana & Iman."
Teyana Taylor signed with Kanye West's GOOD Music
After parting ways with Star Trak Entertainment, Teyana Taylor continued to showcase her musical capabilities when she collaborated with the infamously controversial Kanye "Ye" West on tracks for his acclaimed album "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy." The singer lent her vocals to the songs "Dark Fantasy" and "Hell of a Life." Her contributions impressed West, who signed Taylor to a joint-venture deal with GOOD Music through Def Jams on June 4, 2012.
Taylor became the first female artist to sign with the label, something she took a great deal of pride in. "It feels great, knowing that I'm the first and only girl. It just makes me think about everybody who doubted. To have the opportunity to be a part of something so iconic is amazing," she told Complex. Taylor continued being involved in GOOD Music projects and released her debut studio album "VII" in 2014, which featured appearances by artists like Chris Brown and Pusha T and debuted at number one on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
The album received positive praise from critics, including Entertainment Weekly: "[S]he has a strong grasp on lush '90s-kissed R&B; especially on the stark, slithery 'Business.”' While signed to GOOD Music, Taylor released the albums K.T.S.E. (2018) and The Album (2020), which charted at number 17 and 8 respectively on Billboard 200 and further demonstrated her strength as a performer.
Teyana Taylor went all in on her acting career
In December 2020, Teyana Taylor took to her Instagram to announce that she would be retiring from music following long-standing frustrations with GOOD Music and her desire to pursue acting. "Everybody told me it was dumb," she told Time 2026. "And I was like, 'No, I am going to be a great actress. One day, I am going to be a great director.'" After flexing her acting muscle in projects like "The After Party," "Coming 2 America," "Hit the Floor," and "Star," she dazzled audiences and critics alike in the 2023 drama "A Thousand and One."
In A.V. Rockwell's "A Thousand and One," Taylor played a single mother named Inez who ends up grappling with the foster care system. While this movie role ended up being a major win for Taylor, her career was in a place of uncertainty after she exited GOOD Music. "I didn't have that Inez role locked in before I retired, so it was a real-life faith walk," she told The New York Times. Taylor's gripping performance earned her the Breakthrough Performance Award from the National Board of Review.
Her performance in "A Thousand and One" also earned her some new fans, including Hollywood veteran Paul Thomas Anderson. "Teyana is so electric and alive on-screen," he told W magazine. "I guess it's what we call 'screen presence.' That performance in 'A Thousand and One' made me want to meet her."
Teyana Taylor continued to move forward following her divorce from Iman Shumpert
Teyana Taylor was in a decade-long relationship with basketball player Iman Shumpert. The two got together in 2013, married in 2016, and welcomed their daughters Iman "Junie" Tayla and Rue Rose in 2015 and 2020, respectively. In September 2023, Taylor announced that the longtime couple were separating on Instagram via People and their divorce was finalized the following year. She has since expressed the lessons she learned from her marriage to Shumpert, sharing that their top priority is putting their kids first.
"Divorce, to me, is you're grieving the death of a living being," Taylor expressed to Vanity Fair in 2026. "I think once children are involved, you understand the importance of really still having to show up for each other. At least for the next 18 years, and being the best co-parents that we can be." She subsequently was in an almost year-long relationship with Aaron Pierre; the two reportedly broke up in 2025.
Following her divorce from Shumpert, Taylor remains optimistic about finding love again. As she said in the aforementioned Vanity Fair interview, "marriage is a beautiful thing." She continued, "One thing I don't do is rewrite history. When I love, my love is real. So whatever you've seen was a real display of love until there was no more. And that's OK."
She returned to music with her Grammy-nominated album Escape Room
After leaving GOOD Music in 2020, Teyana Taylor made her triumphant return to the music world when she released her critically acclaimed album "Escape Room" in 2025. She also created a 38-minute short film to go along with the album that featured the talents of LaKeith and Aaron Pierre. "Escape Room" earned the singer her first Grammy nomination for best R&B album.
The project came about after Taylor took a five-year hiatus from music. It also came about in the wake of her divorce from NBA star Iman Shumpert. "'Escape Room' isn't just a film or an album, it's a world I built to live in, bleed in, and heal in," she explained to Variety. "I poured my heart into every layer, from the story to the sound, to capture that journey we all take through the shadows of heartbreak, whether that's love lost, friendships broken, dreams deferred and guide you toward the lightness of healing."
The Grammy-nominated "Escape Room" was met with widespread appreciation from both her fans and critics, the album capturing Taylor's maturity as a musical artist. "This acknowledgment for me is for every album that I put out that I felt like was underrated or not seen," Taylor said to People. "That wait is not punishment — it's preparation for what's already written for you."
Her performance in One Battle After Another earned a Golden Globe
For her performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's 2025 magnum opus "One Battle After Another," Teyana Taylor earned the Golden Globe for best supporting actress. She tearfully accepted the award and shouted out the cast, the crew, her children, Jesus, and her parents before delivering a moving message specifically for people of color watching her speech.
"To my tribe, my grounding force, you are my daily reminder that love is an action, not just the word, and everything I do is rooted in that truth," she said in her Golden Globes speech. "And last, but most importantly, to my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into, our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space."
The 2025/2026 awards season was a major career milestone for Taylor. In addition to winning a Golden Globe, she was nominated for an Academy Award, a Critics' Choice Movie Award, a BAFTA, and a Gotham Independent Film Award. And she's ready to keep the accolades ball rolling. As Taylor told Time in 2026, "I would love the EGOT. And if I don't get that Tony, guess what that T is gonna stand for? Teyana."
She stood her ground after an incident at the Academy Awards
For her breakthrough performance as Perfidia in Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another," Teyana Taylor was nominated for the Academy Award for best supporting actress. The film racked up thirteen nominations total, ultimately winning six, including best picture. Though she did not take home the trophy, Taylor was the ultimate hype woman at the March 2026 event. She enthusiastically cheered for the many "OBAA" wins, Michael B. Jordan's best actor win, and best supporting actress winner Amy Madigan. However, the evening took a sour turn when Taylor got into a confrontation with security.
At one point during the prestigious event, a guard reportedly shoved Taylor. In the viral video of the incident, she can be seen standing her ground and scolding the "very rude" man for his actions. As the actor later told TMZ, "Everybody was having a good time, security was just doing a lot. There's always that one, but I'm perfectly fine. I'm happy."
Taylor continued, "I mean, there's nothing to wonder. The first thing people do is definitely make assumptions. But at the end of the day I just don't tolerate disrespect, especially when it's unwarranted and unprovoked." In a statement provided to Variety, the security company said the guard's behavior was "not the standard of professionalism we expect from our team." The Academy ultimately condemned the security guard's behavior as "unacceptable" and praised Taylor's response and "remarkable grace," per NBC News.
Teyana Taylor was named one of Time's Women of the Year and her star only continues to rise
It's no stretch to say Teyana Taylor has taken the entertainment world by storm. In February 2026, she was named one of the Women of the Year for Time Magazine.The list also included fellow Hollywood power players like Chloé Zhao, Mariska Hargitay, and Sheryl Lee Ralph — she was in good company, to say the least.
As if she wasn't already busy enough, Teyana Taylor also became a student at the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. "It's always been a passion of mine. I've always loved to cook. It's been very therapeutic for me," she told Marie Claire. "I don't have the time to do it, but I have the time to show up for me. It's 'work' in the best way because it's something that you're doing for you. It's a passion that you're turning into purpose." She announced that she was enrolling in the school in an Instagram video in 2025, writing in the caption that it had been "a dream I carried in my heart for so long."
Taylor is set to appear in new movies including the action comedy "72 Hours" opposite Kevin Hart and the animated film "Slime" alongside LaKeith Stanfield. Never one to rest on her laurels, Taylor's going to keep doing what it takes to continue to push her career forward. "I love when it's hard—that means it's of purpose," she told Time about her goals. "I want everything that is supposed to be mine. And I'm going to work my a** off to make sure that I see that."