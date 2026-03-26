Aaron Taylor-Johnson Ditches The Facial Hair For Movie Premiere And The Results Are Jarring
While attending the U.K. premiere of his movie, "Fuze," Aaron Taylor-Johnson turned heads on March 26, but not for the reasons he might have wanted. There may be several tragic details about Taylor-Johnson, but none quite so grim as how shocking it is to see the "Nosferatu" actor without his elite facial hair.
Rocking a clean-shaven look is a bold choice for Taylor-Johnson, as even in roles where he's without a full beard, he always seems to have at least some sort of stubble gracing his face. However, it seems that the court of public opinion was not pleased at this fresh new look for the "Bullet Train" star. In fact, many appear to have had their thirst for Taylor-Johnson dry up in the wake of this big reveal.
"I don't want him anymore," wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter. Another acknowledged that "the beard was really doing a lot of the heavy lifting." Another demanded that he "grow that beard back immediately." However, there was another consensus among the posting masses, and it has to do with Aaron and his controversial marriage to Sam Taylor-Johnson.
Netizens blame Aaron Taylor-Johnson's wife for his new look
Considering that Aaron Taylor-Johnson met his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, while she was directing "Nowhere Boy," and the then-18-year-old Aaron was starring in it, many have been rankled by their relationship. It seems as though the 23-year age gap between the two has become a sticking point for many fans of the "Anna Karenina" actor, and his fresh faced debut isn't helping things.
Several online commenters noted just how much older the 35-year-old actor looks, with one pointing out, "An angel lost its wings and gained a receding hairline." Another wondered, "Why does he look 48?" However, a recurring theme among the masses was that Sam might be to blame for Aaron "Aging like that lady he married," according to one user. Other posts suggested that Sam "stole all his youth."
While comments like this are things the couple has traditionally overcome or even ignored, there have been signs that Sam and Aaron might be headed for divorce. With such a huge change in appearance, perhaps Aaron is possibly hinting at other changes going on in his life. Or it could be for an upcoming role. Either way, the public would do well to remember that facial hair will, eventually, grow back.