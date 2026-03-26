Aaron Taylor-Johnson Ditches The Facial Hair For Movie Premiere And The Results Are Jarring

While attending the U.K. premiere of his movie, "Fuze," Aaron Taylor-Johnson turned heads on March 26, but not for the reasons he might have wanted. There may be several tragic details about Taylor-Johnson, but none quite so grim as how shocking it is to see the "Nosferatu" actor without his elite facial hair.

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Rocking a clean-shaven look is a bold choice for Taylor-Johnson, as even in roles where he's without a full beard, he always seems to have at least some sort of stubble gracing his face. However, it seems that the court of public opinion was not pleased at this fresh new look for the "Bullet Train" star. In fact, many appear to have had their thirst for Taylor-Johnson dry up in the wake of this big reveal.

"I don't want him anymore," wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter. Another acknowledged that "the beard was really doing a lot of the heavy lifting." Another demanded that he "grow that beard back immediately." However, there was another consensus among the posting masses, and it has to do with Aaron and his controversial marriage to Sam Taylor-Johnson.