Kimberly Guilfoyle Finally Gets The Attention She Craves From Trump (& A New Nickname)

Even before Kimberly Guilfoyle started dating Donald Trump Jr., she was a big supporter of his father's political activities. And, once Donald Trump won the 2016 election, Guilfoyle made the short list for White House press secretary. Following her breakup with Don Jr., Guilfoyle's connection with her almost-father-in-law became long distance when he nominated the former Fox News host for a cushy international position as the new U.S. Ambassador to Greece. However, Guilfoyle swung closer into the president's orbit once again on March 26, 2026, at a Greek Independence Day event in Washington, D.C. "Person I know very, very well. She's an inspiration to a lot of people," Donald proudly proclaimed as he introduced Guilfoyle at the White House ceremony (via YouTube).

The divisive politician also indulged his passion for nicknames by elaborating, "Kimberly Guilfoyle has been my friend for a long time. I love calling her Kimber-lay. That's my little pet name, right?" While we don't know how the former Fox News host feels about this nickname, netizens weren't exactly fans of it. As one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, confessed, "My mind is going in some icky places right now." Another got more specific, noting, "If my ex-boyfriend's father had a sexual nickname for me, I would be highly disturbed." A third just felt weird about the whole thing since an archbishop from the Greek Orthodox Church was also present at the event. However, Guilfoyle has endured some brutal nicknames in the past, so it's entirely possible she'll take it in stride.