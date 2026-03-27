Kimberly Guilfoyle Finally Gets The Attention She Craves From Trump (& A New Nickname)
Even before Kimberly Guilfoyle started dating Donald Trump Jr., she was a big supporter of his father's political activities. And, once Donald Trump won the 2016 election, Guilfoyle made the short list for White House press secretary. Following her breakup with Don Jr., Guilfoyle's connection with her almost-father-in-law became long distance when he nominated the former Fox News host for a cushy international position as the new U.S. Ambassador to Greece. However, Guilfoyle swung closer into the president's orbit once again on March 26, 2026, at a Greek Independence Day event in Washington, D.C. "Person I know very, very well. She's an inspiration to a lot of people," Donald proudly proclaimed as he introduced Guilfoyle at the White House ceremony (via YouTube).
The divisive politician also indulged his passion for nicknames by elaborating, "Kimberly Guilfoyle has been my friend for a long time. I love calling her Kimber-lay. That's my little pet name, right?" While we don't know how the former Fox News host feels about this nickname, netizens weren't exactly fans of it. As one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, confessed, "My mind is going in some icky places right now." Another got more specific, noting, "If my ex-boyfriend's father had a sexual nickname for me, I would be highly disturbed." A third just felt weird about the whole thing since an archbishop from the Greek Orthodox Church was also present at the event. However, Guilfoyle has endured some brutal nicknames in the past, so it's entirely possible she'll take it in stride.
Guilfoyle and Trump's relationship seems to see-saw erratically
Despite President Donald Trump's seemingly cozy connection with Kimberly Guilfoyle, he also appeared to emphasize the distance between them. Elsewhere in Trump's White House speech, he declared, "I heard they love you over there. I hope you come back here in 12 years or whatever the term," (via YouTube). However, the end of Guilfoyle's tenure as U.S. Ambassador to Greece will likely be coming much sooner, since the job is tied to presidential nominations. Her predecessor, George Tsunis, spent less than three years in the post. Whether this number comes from Trump's wishful thinking about his own career, or he just wants to keep Guilfoyle at arm's length, it's impossible to know.
It's worth noting that their relationship is full of these moments. On one hand, Trump glazed Guilfoyle when he nominated her. "Her extensive experience and leadership [...] along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified," he wrote on Truth Social in December 2024. On the other, some people contended that the long-distance job offer was directly related to Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship with Bettina Anderson, and that Don Jr. ditched Guilfoyle because he was seeking his dad's approval.
Even so, she's still just a plane ride away. In fact, just a month before her most recent White House visit, Guilfoyle crawled back to Trump asking for help with her ambassador duties. While the diplomat was given a private meeting, he apparently didn't extend a state of the union invite to her. Previously, Guilfoyle was part of the family group at this event — another key difference in her current relationship with the president.