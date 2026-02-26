Kimberly Guilfoyle's Lavish Life In Greece Is Crumbling & She's Crawling Back To Trump For Help

With the dust settling in the aftermath of Kimberly Guilfoyle finally getting the position of US ambassador to Greece, it seems the former "The Five" co-host is struggling. Perhaps now becoming fully aware that it is, in fact, a real job with real responsibilities, it seems that Guilfoyle was spotted begging Donald Trump for a favor.

According to the Daily Mail, Guilfoyle trapped Trump, JD Vance, and Marco Rubio in the Oval Office on February 23, allegedly with the hopes of coordinating a presidential visit to Greece. It seems that her standing within powerful circles in Athens is slipping, and pulling some strings to bring in a huge name like Trump might help grease the wheels for Guilfoyle. "She made waves when she came in," a source divulged, continuing that it was time for her to put her money where her mouth is. "Show us if you are all talk or action," asserted the source.

It seems that Guilfoyle's pleas might have been heard, although her standing with the Trump family is still questionable. In fact, it's Guilfoyle's party girl ways that possibly caused the rupture between her and ex Donald Trump Jr., and now it seems her image is once again causing her chaos.