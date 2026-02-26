Kimberly Guilfoyle's Lavish Life In Greece Is Crumbling & She's Crawling Back To Trump For Help
With the dust settling in the aftermath of Kimberly Guilfoyle finally getting the position of US ambassador to Greece, it seems the former "The Five" co-host is struggling. Perhaps now becoming fully aware that it is, in fact, a real job with real responsibilities, it seems that Guilfoyle was spotted begging Donald Trump for a favor.
According to the Daily Mail, Guilfoyle trapped Trump, JD Vance, and Marco Rubio in the Oval Office on February 23, allegedly with the hopes of coordinating a presidential visit to Greece. It seems that her standing within powerful circles in Athens is slipping, and pulling some strings to bring in a huge name like Trump might help grease the wheels for Guilfoyle. "She made waves when she came in," a source divulged, continuing that it was time for her to put her money where her mouth is. "Show us if you are all talk or action," asserted the source.
It seems that Guilfoyle's pleas might have been heard, although her standing with the Trump family is still questionable. In fact, it's Guilfoyle's party girl ways that possibly caused the rupture between her and ex Donald Trump Jr., and now it seems her image is once again causing her chaos.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's public persona is hindering diplomacy
Though there was speculation that her new gig as ambassador to Greece would upend Kimberly Guilfoyle's partying ways, it seems she's provided ample evidence to the contrary. Not only did Guilfoyle throw herself a spicy going-away party, but it seems that her priorities include more of the same — as well as stealing the hard work of her predecessors.
The lavish life Guilfoyle lives in Greece includes access to billionaires and pop stars, but it doesn't come with the skills to impress the political elite. "She is putting on great parties, sure," an inside source told the Daily Mail, "but she is taking credit for things that were in the final stages before she even got nominated." One example of Guilfoyle stealing credit for work was when she took to Instagram on February 16 to boast about a "landmark agreement" between Chevron and Helleniq Energy. At first glance, it appears she made this all happen, but much of the agreement had already been pushed through before she was even nominated to her position.
With her star no longer on the rise, it was wise of Guilfoyle to beg Donald Trump to make a state visit to Greece — especially since Guilfoyle might have already told people he was coming. While attending the Greek premiere of "Melania," Guifloyle told reporters, "I know the president is going to be coming" (Via Ekathimerini). Her bold stance appears to be coming true, with insiders telling the Daily Mail, "The president said he is considering the visit and when would be best to make the trip."