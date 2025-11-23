Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Been Given Some Brutal Nicknames

Kimberly Guilfoyle is, unfortunately, an easy mark for people to hate. Political beliefs aside, her obnoxiously fake hair extensions, Mar-a-Lago face, and penchant for wearing inappropriate outfits to important events are easy fodder for trolls. Being buddy-buddy with the Trump family when she was dating and later engaged to Donald Trump Jr. — only to then get dumped by the first son and unceremoniously ostracized by the family — also didn't help matters.

Over the years, the U.S. Ambassador to Greece has racked up a few brutal nicknames, along with many other MAGA women. One came about when Guilfoyle worked at Fox News. A former colleague told the Daily Mail in December 2024 that Guilfoyle was known as "the Margarita girl." Random, right? Nope. She apparently loved the drink just as much as she did partying.

Out of all her accomplishments, that's probably not something she wanted to be known for — and many believe her boozy nickname sealed the deal on her Don Jr. breakup. Having a chaotic party girl in the first family would not have been a good look for the Trump administration, especially when that person was also in her 50s.