Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Been Given Some Brutal Nicknames
Kimberly Guilfoyle is, unfortunately, an easy mark for people to hate. Political beliefs aside, her obnoxiously fake hair extensions, Mar-a-Lago face, and penchant for wearing inappropriate outfits to important events are easy fodder for trolls. Being buddy-buddy with the Trump family when she was dating and later engaged to Donald Trump Jr. — only to then get dumped by the first son and unceremoniously ostracized by the family — also didn't help matters.
Over the years, the U.S. Ambassador to Greece has racked up a few brutal nicknames, along with many other MAGA women. One came about when Guilfoyle worked at Fox News. A former colleague told the Daily Mail in December 2024 that Guilfoyle was known as "the Margarita girl." Random, right? Nope. She apparently loved the drink just as much as she did partying.
Out of all her accomplishments, that's probably not something she wanted to be known for — and many believe her boozy nickname sealed the deal on her Don Jr. breakup. Having a chaotic party girl in the first family would not have been a good look for the Trump administration, especially when that person was also in her 50s.
She and Don Jr. gave each other their own nicknames
Another cringey nickname is a moniker that seems to be one Kimberly Guilfoyle bestowed upon herself. During that chaotic interview with Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. on "The View" in 2019, Guilfoyle was asked if she told her then-boyfriend that revealing a whistleblower was a federal crime. "I didn't advise him that it was a federal crime, but I did come out of the bathroom and say, 'I left you alone for 10 minutes, what happened when Mamacita's gone?'" That word can be translated to "hot mother," and has sexual undertones.
In an opinion piece for The Morning Call that was published in 2020, the writer referred to Guilfoyle as having a "shrieking harpy persona." While not a direct nickname, it's certainly not something she'd probably like to be called or described as having.
Moreover, Guilfoyle and Don Jr. had strange nicknames for each other when they were a couple. Back in 2018, a source told Page Six they had overheard the couple using pet names with each other. Guilfoyle reportedly called Don Jr. "Junior Mint," while he called her "Pooh Bear." To make matters worse, they also called themselves the ship name "Donberly," like they were a teen couple on a CW show.