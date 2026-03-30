Side-By-Side Pics Of Meghan McCain Put Her Worst Hair Fails On Blast

Meghan McCain is known for her dramatic hair, beauty, and fashion choices, some of which have missed the mark. The mom of three and "Citizen McCain" podcast host seems to have mellowed out since her bold makeup looks of the past, such as when she was co-host on "The View" between 2017 and 2021. Unfortunately for her, the internet never seems to forget. In February 2021, an X, formerly known as Twitter, user shared a side-by-side picture of two of McCain's worst hairstyles that will live on in infamy.

If you're ever feeling bad about yourself, just remember that Meghan McCain pays a lot of money for someone to make her hair look like this: pic.twitter.com/I5MCM2RYhB — celia (@_celia_bedelia_) February 13, 2021

In one snap, McCain sports her blond hair in two oversized buns on top of her head, with tendrils of hair falling down and framing both sides of her face. In the other, McCain wore her long locks in a braided bun piled up at the very top of her head. In the comments, one person tweeted, "she looks so awkward, i'm embarrassed for her." Another quipped, "I think her stylist is part of the resistance," with winking emojis.

In an April 2021 interview with The Cut, McCain's hairstylist Carmen Currie defended her client's wild choices (and dismissed the accusations that she is purposely making her look bad). "I'm not telling her what to do all the time, it's not like that at all," Currie said about McCain. "I want her to feel comfortable, I want her to feel confident with what I'm doing, and I want her to like it overall, and she does."