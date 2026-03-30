Side-By-Side Pics Of Meghan McCain Put Her Worst Hair Fails On Blast
Meghan McCain is known for her dramatic hair, beauty, and fashion choices, some of which have missed the mark. The mom of three and "Citizen McCain" podcast host seems to have mellowed out since her bold makeup looks of the past, such as when she was co-host on "The View" between 2017 and 2021. Unfortunately for her, the internet never seems to forget. In February 2021, an X, formerly known as Twitter, user shared a side-by-side picture of two of McCain's worst hairstyles that will live on in infamy.
If you're ever feeling bad about yourself, just remember that Meghan McCain pays a lot of money for someone to make her hair look like this: pic.twitter.com/I5MCM2RYhB
— celia (@_celia_bedelia_) February 13, 2021
In one snap, McCain sports her blond hair in two oversized buns on top of her head, with tendrils of hair falling down and framing both sides of her face. In the other, McCain wore her long locks in a braided bun piled up at the very top of her head. In the comments, one person tweeted, "she looks so awkward, i'm embarrassed for her." Another quipped, "I think her stylist is part of the resistance," with winking emojis.
In an April 2021 interview with The Cut, McCain's hairstylist Carmen Currie defended her client's wild choices (and dismissed the accusations that she is purposely making her look bad). "I'm not telling her what to do all the time, it's not like that at all," Currie said about McCain. "I want her to feel comfortable, I want her to feel confident with what I'm doing, and I want her to like it overall, and she does."
Meghan McCain can dish it out, but she can't take it
The political commentator and daughter of the late U.S. Senator John McCain may be used to people criticizing her appearance, and she's not afraid to shut down trolls telling her to try Ozempic. However, that doesn't stop her from lashing out about other people's personal beauty and style decisions. In a since-deleted post on X in September 2025, McCain slammed activist Greta Thunberg's haircut, comparing her to a "Shrek" character. "I refuse to take anyone talking about politics seriously with uneven bangs and this s***** Lord Farquaad hair," she wrote.
McCain was quick to tear down Thunberg's style with harsh words, which is ironic considering that she doesn't seem to like it when she is treated the same way. In a February 2021 post to X (formerly Twitter), she asked her haters, "Can a b**** experiment with extensions and hair pieces?" In another X post the same month, McCain defended herself and her beauty choices, writing, "I'm just having fun switching up, playing around and experimenting." Maybe netizens wouldn't be as eager to shame her style explorations if McCain showed others the same grace for trying new things.