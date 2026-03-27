Prince William & Queen Camilla's Relationship Has Reportedly Reached The Point Of No Return

For years, people have been trying to parse the messy relationship between Queen Camilla and William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales. Part of their difficult history likely stems from the fact that William was a grieving teen when he had his first conversation with his future stepmother. Less than a decade later, Camilla reportedly played a large part in William and Kate's 2007 split – another time of upheaval in his life. In more recent times, their disagreement seems to be Firm-related.

"William wants his father to slow down and take a proper step back," an insider divulged to the National Examiner (via Yahoo Entertainment). "William's furious that Camilla seems to care more about promoting herself and protecting her position than she does about protecting Charles." While William's concern for his dad is understandable, he may be ignoring one important difference between him and Charles.

While William will take an extended break to match his kids' school vacation, Charles seems to prefer working long hours. "Work has always been his protection and safe space," one of Charles' friends informed The Times in March 2025. "Even at his worst times, it has been an anchor for him." Earlier in Charles' cancer diagnosis, Camilla appeared to be more in line with William's current view. However, it's possible that she got converted to Charles' work-forward philosophy. Despite the friction with William, this might be her way of supporting Charles as their family goes through this difficult situation.