Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 2026 iHeartRadio Awards Behavior Hints At Trouble In Paradise
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards together on March 26, 2026, in Los Angeles. Although their lives have completely transformed since they announced their engagement in August 2025, their new status seems to be making them uncomfortable in public. Swift took home seven awards on Thursday, including best pop album for "The Life of A Showgirl." It should've been a fun, relaxing night for the couple, but in candid moments caught on camera, Kelce looked like he would rather be in a dentist's chair getting a root canal than watching his fiancée shine.
Taylor Swift wins Pop Album of the Year at the #iHeartAwards2026 pic.twitter.com/xhtIrEMEmO
— Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 27, 2026
The NFL star's energy usually rivals a kid in a candy store, especially when talking about Swift. But the vibes were way off at iHeart, and it's most obvious in a video of them kissing posted by Deadline on X. Kelce also appeared unwilling to engage with the "Wood" singer as she tried to have a cute moment with him during Raye's performance of "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" (via X).
Social media sleuths most frequently noticed the shift in chemistry when host Ludacris first announced that Swift was in the building at the start of the show, and Kelce seemed like he was surprised to be standing next to her, almost like he didn't know her. "The chemistry of cousins who see each other once a year at Christmas," someone captioned the video on X. "Do they even know each other?" someone asked.
Swift and Kelce's engaged era has always been a bit rocky
In fairness to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the public has no idea what their relationship is like behind closed doors. A body language expert previously told The List that the famous couple might just be camera shy in public, and that's allowed. "I don't think they are acting for the cameras except maybe in the hug and kiss after the Super Bowl win," said Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking in 2024 after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Vince Lombardi Trophy. "It doesn't feel like they are faking anything or acting in as much that it seems to be a genuine moment that comes off as acting because it's personal, and there are twenty million cameras in their face." That could be what happened at the iHeart, too, because it's nearly impossible to have intimate moments in public. Or, maybe Kelce just felt uncomfortable in that extremely tight leather jacket.
We shouldn't ignore the legal elephant in the room. Although she's just an extremely relevant third party, Swift was more involved in her former friend Blake Lively's lawsuit with her "It Ends with Us" director and co-star Justin Baldoni than she initially revealed to the public. She allegedly had some sway in casting choices, and called Baldoni a "b—-" in text messages with Lively. All lawsuits are stressful, and the couple has a busy schedule. Maybe Kelce was tired that night.