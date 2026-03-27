Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 2026 iHeartRadio Awards Behavior Hints At Trouble In Paradise

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards together on March 26, 2026, in Los Angeles. Although their lives have completely transformed since they announced their engagement in August 2025, their new status seems to be making them uncomfortable in public. Swift took home seven awards on Thursday, including best pop album for "The Life of A Showgirl." It should've been a fun, relaxing night for the couple, but in candid moments caught on camera, Kelce looked like he would rather be in a dentist's chair getting a root canal than watching his fiancée shine.

Taylor Swift wins Pop Album of the Year at the #iHeartAwards2026 pic.twitter.com/xhtIrEMEmO — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 27, 2026

The NFL star's energy usually rivals a kid in a candy store, especially when talking about Swift. But the vibes were way off at iHeart, and it's most obvious in a video of them kissing posted by Deadline on X. Kelce also appeared unwilling to engage with the "Wood" singer as she tried to have a cute moment with him during Raye's performance of "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" (via X).

Social media sleuths most frequently noticed the shift in chemistry when host Ludacris first announced that Swift was in the building at the start of the show, and Kelce seemed like he was surprised to be standing next to her, almost like he didn't know her. "The chemistry of cousins who see each other once a year at Christmas," someone captioned the video on X. "Do they even know each other?" someone asked.