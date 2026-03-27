Dana Perino Looks So Uncomfortable While Trump Flirts With Her At The Worst Time

In the midst of an ongoing conflict with Iran, the House and Senate arguing over funding for ICE, and signs that the U.S. economy could be headed for a recession, Donald Trump took some time to flirt with "The Five" co-host Dana Perino. During the March 26 call, in which Trump claimed that he received a fair amount of the LGBTQ+ vote because he played the Village People's "Y.M.C.A." at his rallies, Perino asked Trump to comment on the current state of the people of Iran, asking, "Do they have drinking water? Food?" Trump then took the opportunity to bring up a lunch he and Perino shared some time ago, commenting, "I'm not allowed to say this, it's the end of my political career, but you may be even better looking."

Trump went on to say that "You're not allowed to say a woman is beautiful anymore" as Perino sat there looking very uneasy about the comments the president had made. She wasn't alone; the whole table seemed to be uncomfortable as Trump went on and tried to bring Jesse Watters into it. Trump finally answered Perino's initial question before asking the hosts if they thought his predecessor, Joe Biden, would do this kind of interview. Everyone agreed that Biden most likely would not.