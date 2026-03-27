Dana Perino Looks So Uncomfortable While Trump Flirts With Her At The Worst Time
In the midst of an ongoing conflict with Iran, the House and Senate arguing over funding for ICE, and signs that the U.S. economy could be headed for a recession, Donald Trump took some time to flirt with "The Five" co-host Dana Perino. During the March 26 call, in which Trump claimed that he received a fair amount of the LGBTQ+ vote because he played the Village People's "Y.M.C.A." at his rallies, Perino asked Trump to comment on the current state of the people of Iran, asking, "Do they have drinking water? Food?" Trump then took the opportunity to bring up a lunch he and Perino shared some time ago, commenting, "I'm not allowed to say this, it's the end of my political career, but you may be even better looking."
Trump went on to say that "You're not allowed to say a woman is beautiful anymore" as Perino sat there looking very uneasy about the comments the president had made. She wasn't alone; the whole table seemed to be uncomfortable as Trump went on and tried to bring Jesse Watters into it. Trump finally answered Perino's initial question before asking the hosts if they thought his predecessor, Joe Biden, would do this kind of interview. Everyone agreed that Biden most likely would not.
Donald Trump often comments on women's looks
The president often brings up women's looks. Donald Trump's creepy comments about Karoline Leavitt are well-documented. And he has a long history of saying inappropriate things about his own daughter, Ivanka. In 1994, Trump made some uncomfortable comments about his second daughter, Tiffany, when she was just a year old. But the president doesn't only share his thoughts on how women look when he likes them. He has also made some eyebrow-raising comments about female reporters and has gone after celebrities as well.
In 2007, the president went on CNN's "The Larry King Show" where he opined on Angelina Jolie's looks, saying, "I'm not saying she's not an attractive woman, but she's not a great beauty by any stretch of the imagination." Trump's long-running feud with Rosie O'Donnell came up during a 2016 primary debate when moderator Megyn Kelly began a question with "You've called women fat pigs, dogs, slobs, disgusting animals." The then-candidate Trump jumped in to say that he only made those comments about the "A League of Their Own" star, which garnered a positive response from the audience. After the debate, Trump called into CNN to complain about Kelly's question, saying: "You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her ... wherever."