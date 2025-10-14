Trump's Latest Creepy Karoline Leavitt Comments Are Sure To Make Her Day (And Ruin Ours)
Another day, another weird comment from Donald Trump about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's lips that has left us cringing. In an October 13, 2025, press gaggle on Air Force One as Trump returned from the Middle East, Trump, unprompted, brought up Leavitt. He asked the reporters if she should be replaced, and when the question was returned back to him, he said that's something he'd never do. He then followed up with a now familiar (and still awkward) refrain about her, saying, "That face ... and those lips. They move like a machine gun, right?" (via The White House).
The relationship between Trump and Leavitt certainly seems to be close, and this commentary focusing on her lips is not one we'd expect from most (or any) professional relationships. But to say that Trump is unorthodox would be putting it lightly. And given how much it seems like a mutual admiration society with Leavitt going above and beyond to show her love and devotion to Trump, it's likely that the comment that made the rest of us wince has left her feeling noticed and cared for. But she might not be happy that his comments also bring attention to the rumors that perhaps Leavitt has had some work done on her lips to give her that duck pout look.
Donald Trump's commentary about Karoline Leavitt isn't a surprise
People on social media aren't impressed with Donald Trump's characterization of Karoline Leavitt. One person on X asked, "Why does Trump always use the creepiest words when he's talking about women?" Another said, "He just can't help himself! Always makes s*** cringe af!" And someone posted what basically everyone seems to be thinking: "I'm guessing there is close to 1000 better ways to phrase this" (via X).
Trump has long remarked on how people look, both men and women. Trump seemed to try and unleash flirty behavior with Catherine, Princess of Wales on his recent visit, calling her "so beautiful" (via People). He's talked about the appearance of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. He's raved about the pilots on Air Force One, calling them "perfect specimens," per The New York Times. So we're not surprised that he's talking about Leavitt, but we still wish that he'd stop.