Trump's Latest Creepy Karoline Leavitt Comments Are Sure To Make Her Day (And Ruin Ours)

People on social media aren't impressed with Donald Trump's characterization of Karoline Leavitt. One person on X asked, "Why does Trump always use the creepiest words when he's talking about women?" Another said, "He just can't help himself! Always makes s*** cringe af!" And someone posted what basically everyone seems to be thinking: "I'm guessing there is close to 1000 better ways to phrase this" (via X).

Trump has long remarked on how people look, both men and women. Trump seemed to try and unleash flirty behavior with Catherine, Princess of Wales on his recent visit, calling her "so beautiful" (via People). He's talked about the appearance of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. He's raved about the pilots on Air Force One, calling them "perfect specimens," per The New York Times. So we're not surprised that he's talking about Leavitt, but we still wish that he'd stop.