JD Vance's Daughter Mirabel Looks Just Like Him & These Photos Prove It

In the movie "Encanto," Mirabel Madrigal feels oddly different from the rest of her family, right down to the glasses she wears. The same can't be said for little Mirabel Vance. The youngest of JD and Usha Vance's three children is the spitting image of her famous father (except for his beard, natch). Mirabel's big brothers, Ewan and Vivek Vance, have the handsome features of their Indian-American mom, making Mirabel's looks even more striking. From her almond-shaped eyes to her broad nose and the set of her mouth, she's unmistakably a daddy's girl — in the most charming way, of course.

The Vances are expecting their fourth baby, a boy, in July 2026. But we're betting his name won't be Bruno; the couple has never explained the origin of their daughter's moniker, but it probably wasn't taken from the popular Disney movie. Rather, the name comes from the Latin for "wonderful" or "wondrous," a possible nod to the vice president's strong Roman Catholic faith (Mirabel's middle name, Rose, speaks for itself). It's anyone's guess whether the new Vance son will resemble his sister, brothers, or a combo of both.

In the meantime, there are tons of adorable examples of JD and Mirabel twinning over the years. Whatever you may think of the veep or the Trump administration, you can't deny the cuteness of the second daughter.