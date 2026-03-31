JD Vance's Daughter Mirabel Looks Just Like Him & These Photos Prove It
In the movie "Encanto," Mirabel Madrigal feels oddly different from the rest of her family, right down to the glasses she wears. The same can't be said for little Mirabel Vance. The youngest of JD and Usha Vance's three children is the spitting image of her famous father (except for his beard, natch). Mirabel's big brothers, Ewan and Vivek Vance, have the handsome features of their Indian-American mom, making Mirabel's looks even more striking. From her almond-shaped eyes to her broad nose and the set of her mouth, she's unmistakably a daddy's girl — in the most charming way, of course.
The Vances are expecting their fourth baby, a boy, in July 2026. But we're betting his name won't be Bruno; the couple has never explained the origin of their daughter's moniker, but it probably wasn't taken from the popular Disney movie. Rather, the name comes from the Latin for "wonderful" or "wondrous," a possible nod to the vice president's strong Roman Catholic faith (Mirabel's middle name, Rose, speaks for itself). It's anyone's guess whether the new Vance son will resemble his sister, brothers, or a combo of both.
In the meantime, there are tons of adorable examples of JD and Mirabel twinning over the years. Whatever you may think of the veep or the Trump administration, you can't deny the cuteness of the second daughter.
A daddy-daughter sprint
Usha Vance shared the above pic on Instagram, of Mirabel and JD enjoying a dash across the colonnade of the White House, as an example of his joy in being a dad on Father's Day 2025. It's hard to know who enjoyed the moment more, but the delight in both their faces is identical. Mirabel turned 4 in December of that year, and like most preschoolers, she seems to enjoy expressing her independence at every opportunity. Will she make a different type of "run" — for office, that is — when she's older? Again, we'll just have to wait and see.
Catch her if you can
Making another quick dash, Mirabel Vance sprinted out of the vehicle carrying her family to the airport in Azerbaijan, where the Vances were concluding their February 2026 European trip and returning to their home in D.C. Mirabel's face showed the same single-minded determination her dad possesses, which should be an asset as she grows up. After all, the vice president rose from a troubled background to become a best-selling author, politician, and now the nation's second-in-command (we'll overlook for now the complicated relationship between JD Vance and President Donald Trump).
A pointed similarity
Mirabel Vance had a prime viewing spot — her dad's lap — to watch a women's hockey match at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina, Italy. She and JD wore almost identical expressions to watch the action on the ice. Speaking of sports, let's not tell Mirabel just yet about the clowntastic football trophy fumble JD Vance made when he broke the CFP National Championship award in front of his fellow Ohio State University alumni. Let her enjoy her "dad can do no wrong" phase a little longer.
The dad and daughter have identical squints
The Vances had a wonderful time exploring India in Spring 2025. The vice president and second lady wanted to introduce their children to the country and culture of their maternal grandparents. Naturally, their itinerary included a stop at the Taj Mahal, and they all made sure to pose for a group shot. It wasn't easy smiling with the bright Agra sun in their eyes, but the kids did their best. Yet even while squirming and squinting, Mirabel's expression was remarkably similar to her dad's.
The hair apparent
The second family spent Thanksgiving 2025 at the White House, watching President Donald Trump offer the traditional pardon to two noble fowl named Gobble and Waddle. Mirabel and her father shared the same clear-eyed gaze, as if making sure there would be no last-minute changes of heart that would put the turkeys at risk of becoming the main course at the president's dinner. The daddy daughter duo looked so much alike that they even seemed to be twinning the highlights in their hair (though JD's are more of a distinguished silver).
A pensive young lady
Having witnessed the president pardoning the first turkeys of his second administration, the Vances headed to Kentucky to serve an early holiday dinner to the troops at Fort Campbell. All three of the Vance children helped dish out the feast, with Mirabel making sure every soldier had a pat of butter for their rolls. During a pause in the action, she adopted a faraway glance similar to the one her dad makes when he listens to President Donald Trump serve up one of his "word salad" statements that no one understands.