Ryan Seacrest's Major Mistake Made His Trump-Esque Fake Tan Fail So Obvious
Side by side pics of Ryan Seacrest highlight his massive transformation since the TV host's "American Idol" debut, back in 2002, but he's always put a lot of effort into his appearance. When Seacrest isn't sharing his many career highlights on Instagram, he's documenting his rigorous workouts both in the gym and outdoors. Some fans have worried about the TV personality's health, especially since Seacrest might have gone too far, judging by his rumored "Ozempic face."
While the beloved star looks much slimmer than ever before, even in his 50s, that's not the only thing that's off about his appearance. In February 2026, Seacrest shared an Instagram post of himself eating a slice of pizza and holding a water bottle to mark National Pizza Day. And, while Seacrest's face and neck had a slightly warm tan, his hands noticeably did not. Although he didn't look particularly orange, the natural shade of his hands made his tan look a lot more dramatic.
Surprisingly, the "Wheel of Fortune" host's millions of fans weren't too concerned about this tanning fail, which is common amongst MAGA politicians, including most notably President Donald Trump himself. Instead, many people made comments about his eating habits and "Ozempic face."
Ryan Seacrest takes great care of his skin
Although Ryan Seacrest seemingly forgot to match his hands to the rest of his skin when tanning, the beloved television host has been invested in the health of his skin for a long time. Back in 2017, Seacrest and Beverly Hills-based dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer announced the release of their Polished skin care line. The "American Idol" host proudly told People, "I have been a patient of Dr. Lancer's for more than a decade. His unparalleled understanding of dermatology and compassionate care for his patients is what sets him apart." However, an insider confirmed to The Sun in 2022 that Polished had shut down, with little fanfare, just two years after its initial 2019 launch.
The discontinued skincare brand didn't stop Seacrest from continuing to care about his appearance, though. During a 2024 episode of Entertainment Tonight's "Spilling the E-Tea," the TV host detailed to his sister that he also tries his best to feel younger than 50 years old by "over-exercising" and "over-training." This approach to taking care of himself might be why Seacrest has such a frail appearance lately, but his skin still looks great. The "Wheel of Fortune" host also mentioned on a 2025 episode of his "On Air" radio show that he moisturizes his knees and elbows every single night.
"I think dry knees and elbows is a turn off," Seacrest shared (via Instagram). Luckily, consistently applying lotion evidently helps the Hollywood star not look like he's in 50s, but perhaps it's best that Seacrest continues to double check his looks before leaving the house, to prevent any embarrassing tanning mistakes in the future.