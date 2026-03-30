Ryan Seacrest's Major Mistake Made His Trump-Esque Fake Tan Fail So Obvious

Side by side pics of Ryan Seacrest highlight his massive transformation since the TV host's "American Idol" debut, back in 2002, but he's always put a lot of effort into his appearance. When Seacrest isn't sharing his many career highlights on Instagram, he's documenting his rigorous workouts both in the gym and outdoors. Some fans have worried about the TV personality's health, especially since Seacrest might have gone too far, judging by his rumored "Ozempic face."

While the beloved star looks much slimmer than ever before, even in his 50s, that's not the only thing that's off about his appearance. In February 2026, Seacrest shared an Instagram post of himself eating a slice of pizza and holding a water bottle to mark National Pizza Day. And, while Seacrest's face and neck had a slightly warm tan, his hands noticeably did not. Although he didn't look particularly orange, the natural shade of his hands made his tan look a lot more dramatic.

Surprisingly, the "Wheel of Fortune" host's millions of fans weren't too concerned about this tanning fail, which is common amongst MAGA politicians, including most notably President Donald Trump himself. Instead, many people made comments about his eating habits and "Ozempic face."