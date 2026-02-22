24 Pics Of The Most Jarring Fake Tan Fails In MAGAland (So Far)

President Donald Trump's perpetually tan appearance has long puzzled and amused the world. While the White House once issued a statement to The New York Times officially claiming that Trump's tan is the result of "good genes," there are signs that it's anything but natural.

Rather, he's long been reported to wear self-tanner and makeup that often leaves him with an orange or even muddy complexion. What's more, he seems to frequently miss spots around his eyes and hairline, and his visage tends not to match his hands. "Because I have done Trump's makeup several times, I can tell you that, at times, his face looked bronzer than the rest of him, and that was before makeup," makeup artist Kriss Blevens claimed to Fast Company in 2024. "My guess was he relied on some self-tanners to try to maintain a certain look that he'd come to feel healthy in from living in Florida."

Trump's makeup and fake tan fails may raise eyebrows, but they haven't deterred others from following suit. From his cabinet members to Fox News hosts, the artificial sunbaked look has become one of the go-to looks in MAGAland. A fake tan can certainly work well on some people, but it can also be tricky to get just right. Unfortunately, many MAGAland folks have struggled to perfect the sun-kissed aesthetic. Some end up wearing the wrong shades of sunless tanner, foundation, and bronzer. Others miss spots or even entire limbs while applying the products. While some small fake tan blunders can fly under the radar, we've compiled the ones so jarring they're impossible to miss.