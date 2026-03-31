Pamela Anderson's Unfiltered Ad Campaign Proves She Never Needed All That Makeup
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Actor and model Pamela Anderson is known for her many stunning transformations. Earlier in Anderson's career, she was associated with a more glammed-up aesthetic. For instance, the cover of the former Playboy model's memoir, "Love, Pamela," shows her sporting a super-thick line of dark makeup around her eyes. All that changed in late 2023, when Anderson shifted gears and went makeup free. Rather than being a one-time thing, the "Life of a Showgirl" star was ushering in a new lifestyle choice for herself. In 2026, Anderson's decision led to an ad campaign with Aerie, a brand owned by American Eagle that has a longstanding policy of preserving their models' natural appearances. This philosophy seems to dovetail perfectly with a comment Anderson made to Allure in 2024: "If you're living authentically, you don't have to explain yourself. That's the key."
Beyond still photos, Anderson has appeared in multiple videos for the brand, and fans were understandably thrilled to see her au naturel. "The great person to represent realness," remarked one fan on Instagram. "I can only hope to be as beautiful and carefree as she is one day," declared another on Facebook. Some were a little skeptical of Anderson's natural beauty, though. One user felt confident the actor didn't rely on any products, but they weren't as certain she'd look quite as amazing IRL. Others theorized that lighting and camera magic were providing a boost. However, Pamela Anderson's makeup-free looks have stunned on the red carpet. She also has her own skincare brand, Sonsie, so it's likely that her commitment to self-care is the secret to her youthful complexion.
Pamela Anderson's self-confidence is hugely inspiring
Initially, Pamela Anderson didn't intend to be the face of a makeup-free movement. Her reasons were practical: Rather than sitting for hours at a time getting her makeup done, instead, the nineties icon went sightseeing in Paris. "I did it for myself, just to say 'I'm good enough as I am,'" she explained on "Today" in 2024. Since then, Pamela Anderson has been on a roll with her makeup-free looks, and she's garnered tons of positive attention for them. Even though the "Baywatch" icon's decision may have seemed unexpected to outsiders, there's a real logic to her approach to both life and glam.
Previously, Anderson's makeup-forward style was intended to subvert the trends of the era. Now, she's subverting the notion of having an engrained beauty routine in the first place. "Self-acceptance is a beautiful thing," Anderson proclaimed to Harper's Bazaar in 2025. "Beauty is the freedom to be you." This concept is at the heart of her March 2026 Aerie ad campaign, and it's also what fuels her to regularly switch up her appearance. Although no-makeup has become her go-to beauty look, Anderson will occasionally break out the products for a magazine shoot, a film role, or if she just feels like a change.
The "Naked Gun" star has also been experimenting with her hair color too. Pamela Anderson's most dramatic hair transformation occurred in 2025, when an acting gig required her to become a redhead. Although Pamela Anderson has had a sad and tragic life, she continues navigating it with confidence. "I never read a good script before I did 'The Last Showgirl,'" Anderson pointed out to InStyle in 2026, adding, "So it's never too late. You never know what's going to happen."