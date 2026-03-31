Pamela Anderson's Unfiltered Ad Campaign Proves She Never Needed All That Makeup

Initially, Pamela Anderson didn't intend to be the face of a makeup-free movement. Her reasons were practical: Rather than sitting for hours at a time getting her makeup done, instead, the nineties icon went sightseeing in Paris. "I did it for myself, just to say 'I'm good enough as I am,'" she explained on "Today" in 2024. Since then, Pamela Anderson has been on a roll with her makeup-free looks, and she's garnered tons of positive attention for them. Even though the "Baywatch" icon's decision may have seemed unexpected to outsiders, there's a real logic to her approach to both life and glam.

Previously, Anderson's makeup-forward style was intended to subvert the trends of the era. Now, she's subverting the notion of having an engrained beauty routine in the first place. "Self-acceptance is a beautiful thing," Anderson proclaimed to Harper's Bazaar in 2025. "Beauty is the freedom to be you." This concept is at the heart of her March 2026 Aerie ad campaign, and it's also what fuels her to regularly switch up her appearance. Although no-makeup has become her go-to beauty look, Anderson will occasionally break out the products for a magazine shoot, a film role, or if she just feels like a change.

The "Naked Gun" star has also been experimenting with her hair color too. Pamela Anderson's most dramatic hair transformation occurred in 2025, when an acting gig required her to become a redhead. Although Pamela Anderson has had a sad and tragic life, she continues navigating it with confidence. "I never read a good script before I did 'The Last Showgirl,'" Anderson pointed out to InStyle in 2026, adding, "So it's never too late. You never know what's going to happen."