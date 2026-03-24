21 Times Celebs Wore Makeup-Free Looks On The Red Carpet And Left Us Stunned

Red carpets have long doubled as ultimate Hollywood playgrounds for high fashion and picture-perfect beauty. Airbrushed-looking skin, contoured features, dramatic eyeshadow, and bold lipstick shades that can withstand hours of posing for the camera are basically part of the dress code at this point. But every once in a while, a star will arrive to an A-list event without a full face of glam — and yes, people notice.

After Pamela Anderson stopped wearing makeup to red carpet events, Scarlett Johansson expressed her admiration for the "Baywatch" star in an interview with PopSugar. "I think it is definitely different to see somebody that's in the public eye, a woman in the public eye, go to a fashion show or big event with no makeup on. It's just very different from what we're used to," Johansson said. "It's a powerful message for women to see that, whether they follow suit or whatever the effect is, in the zeitgeist. It's powerful for women to see other women rejecting standard beauty norms."

Some celebrities may ditch makeup entirely. Others may go for a super pared-down makeup look that raises questions about whether they're wearing any makeup at all. For some, forgoing the glam is about making a statement of empowerment, whereas for others it's about claiming space to just be their natural selves. Here are all the times celebs went with makeup-free looks on the red carpet and left us stunned.