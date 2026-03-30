Bret Baier's Wife Looks Painfully Tuned Up At Ritzy Palm Beach Charity Event
While early 2020s style was defined by the subtle (yet relatively inexpensive) "quiet luxury" trend, it seems like the tide has pushed the needle back to maximalism in 2026. The ritzy amfAR charity event in Palm Beach on March 28 was bound to attract some glitz and glamour, but Fox News anchor Bret Baier's wife, Amy, might have spent more on her face for the event than her dress.
Bret and Amy received the amfAR Philanthropic Leadership Award on March 28, in honor of their commitment to healthcare charities, such as Amy's work with the Children's National Hospital Foundation, as well as their support of other charities within the arts. Standing side by side, Amy's glamorous golden dress had her killer legs peaking out from behind a fringe curtain, but they still couldn't distract from Bret's true height.
They couldn't distract from the work done to her face either, as users online reacted to the couple's joined Instagram post with comments such as "Holy botox!" and "Yikes. Plastic surgery much." Side-by-side images of Amy prove that she has one of the worst cases of "Mar-a-Lago Face," and her tuned-up look appeared drastically out of place at a charity event. The proximity to Donald Trump's Florida resort didn't do them any favors either, with other commenters questioning, "All those Maralago faces! Why?????" While the majority of their followers praised the duo as a "beautiful couple" and congratulated them for their achievement, others seemingly couldn't leave politics out of the discussion.
Amy Baier's tuned-up face might be overshadowing her philanthropy
AmfAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research) has always been nonpartisan and nonprofit, as autoimmune disorders are not an issue that discriminates across party lines. That said, the charity released a report in April 2025 voicing their concerns regarding "unprecedented cuts across health and human services", claiming that these actions by the GOP put more than a million U.S. citizens dealing with HIV in danger.
Fox News anchor Bret Baier has maintained a relatively objective stance on the president's policies on air, but he isn't shy about pointing out low approval numbers and even putting the president's age-old insecurities on blast during interviews. However, even with this tempered stance, the Baiers' presence at the amfAR event was anything but neutral. Amy's video of singer John Legend's performance left some commenters outraged, with one pointing out, "I did not think @johnlegend would be anywhere near the Republicans lol..money talks his BS just walked."
Mar-a-Lago face has undoubtedly become a perceived loyalty pledge amongst MAGA Republicans, and with Legend being dragged for even attending the same event as Bret and Amy, it appears as though proximity to the trend (and Fox News) is enough to get caught under fire.