Side-By-Side Images Prove Bret Baier's Wife Has One Of The Worst Cases Of 'Mar-A-Lago Face'

Amy Baier's face is a case study for when the Mar-a-Lago face goes too far. Botox has smoothed her forehead in a way that refuses to show any wrinkles. Fillers have inflated her cheeks so much that they're now sitting on an altogether higher level on her face. Last but not least, we have her lips, which have gained considerable volume since the Bush administration. Her skin is tight enough to suggest that she may have gotten a brow lift too, and the full-on MAGA blonde hair isn't helping her case at all.

What makes Amy Baier's transformation even more fascinating is that it hasn't happened in isolation. Her husband Bret has also opted to get a few treatments for his face. At least, that's the consensus on social media whenever he posts a new picture, because the man himself has categorically denied ever receiving cosmetic enhancements through surgery. "Never had any plastic surgery. But thanks for watching," he replied to a tweet in 2018. That may have been true in 2018, but is it true in 2026?

The aesthetic is bigger than any one person or couple. Some public figures like Lauren Boebert thankfully haven't fallen victim to it, but many others like Amy Baier and Laura Loomer exhibit some of the worst cases of the Mar-a-Lago phenomenon. At the end of the day, though, whether these changes constitute an improvement is, as they say, entirely in the eye of the beholder.