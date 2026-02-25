Side-By-Side Images Prove Bret Baier's Wife Has One Of The Worst Cases Of 'Mar-A-Lago Face'
Fox News anchor Bret Baier has made a career out of keeping a straight face on national television, but these days, he and his wife Amy Baier probably have no difficulty doing that on command. The pair have become two of the most talked-about faces in MAGA world, and not for reasons either of them would probably choose. Granted, no one expects anyone to look the same two decades later, but the Baiers have undergone severe transformations, with Bret registering as nearly unrecognizable without his TV makeup on. Taking a look at side-by-side photos, it's obvious that Amy has radically changed as well.
Mar-a-Lago face and all the famous people who have tried the beauty trend are part of a movement that has taken America by storm — and one that proves people with money to throw around can't use that to buy any measure of restraint, even when the results are practically begging them to stop. Whether we're talking about MAGA politicians and influencers — where the phenomenon has the most prevalence — or even celebrities like Shania Twain, whose transformation is giving hints of succumbing to the surgeon's needle with no exit strategy planned, one thing is clear: the trend has officially outgrown the people who kickstarted it. And the effects are simply too jarring to ignore.
Amy Baier's face looks nothing like it did years ago
Amy Baier's face is a case study for when the Mar-a-Lago face goes too far. Botox has smoothed her forehead in a way that refuses to show any wrinkles. Fillers have inflated her cheeks so much that they're now sitting on an altogether higher level on her face. Last but not least, we have her lips, which have gained considerable volume since the Bush administration. Her skin is tight enough to suggest that she may have gotten a brow lift too, and the full-on MAGA blonde hair isn't helping her case at all.
What makes Amy Baier's transformation even more fascinating is that it hasn't happened in isolation. Her husband Bret has also opted to get a few treatments for his face. At least, that's the consensus on social media whenever he posts a new picture, because the man himself has categorically denied ever receiving cosmetic enhancements through surgery. "Never had any plastic surgery. But thanks for watching," he replied to a tweet in 2018. That may have been true in 2018, but is it true in 2026?
The aesthetic is bigger than any one person or couple. Some public figures like Lauren Boebert thankfully haven't fallen victim to it, but many others like Amy Baier and Laura Loomer exhibit some of the worst cases of the Mar-a-Lago phenomenon. At the end of the day, though, whether these changes constitute an improvement is, as they say, entirely in the eye of the beholder.