Kris Jenner's Age Gap With Corey Gamble Is Painfully Obvious In These Photos
Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, have one of the biggest age gaps among Hollywood couples. Gamble, who is a talent manager and business executive, was born on November 10, 1980. Meanwhile, the world's favorite "momager" was born exactly 25 years and five days before her boyfriend, on November 5, 1955. Overall, their age difference doesn't seem to have impacted the couple. They've been dating for over a decade after meeting in Ibiza, Spain, in August 2014 and starting their romance soon after.
Jenner might not know if she'll ever get married again, but she told People in July 2022 that she has an amazing champion in Gamble, who is constantly helping her make career decisions. "He's very knowledgeable about a lot of the things that I work on, and he really helps me in trying to think through some of the decisions I make," she said. "He's such a great person to bounce things off of. I really love his point of view on things." It's hard to say the same about Jenner when it comes to Gamble's career, because she once admitted she made him turn down a role on a major TV show because she was afraid he might have had an on-screen love interest.
Although they appear to be strong, the age gap might cause Jenner more insecurity in her relationship than she admits to the public. She is basically the brains behind the entire Kardashian-Jenner empire, which is worth billions. However, while being a confident woman has been lucrative for Jenner, how obvious her age gap with Gamble is in some photos may explain why she's a little anxious about their relationship.
The age gap went to church with them once
Kris Jenner is a grandmother of 13 kids, but back in April 2015, the grandkid count was four. Something about the outfit she wore while attending church with Gamble for Easter that year screamed "Granny." It's her light yellow suit jacket, which evokes imagery of a grandmother's couch, combined with her cross necklace and the way she's clutching her purse.
Jenner was 59, and while she didn't look bad, she looked her age. Next to Gamble, who was 34 and looked at least a few years younger, it's hard not to cringe at the photo, as their age gap essentially walked into church alongside them.
It's more obvious when Jenner wears a wild outfit
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble had a similar issue in August 2015 when celebrating her Haute Living cover at Nobu in Malibu, California. Gamble wore white again, while Jenner wore a white dress with a black pattern that evoked the 1960s mod era. Except, Jenner wasn't a teenager anymore, and the dress aged her. Their age gap was celebrating with them that night, especially in candid moments like this when they shared a kiss.
The couple was trying too hard in Paris
Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner have wildly different styles sometimes, and it doesn't help them distract people from their age gap. When the couple went out to dinner in Paris, France, in October 2015, Gamble wore an all-black outfit, while Jenner wore a black and tan suit and a pair of unique sunglasses with round frames. Gamble was photographed posing with his hands on her backside, which made the couple seem like they were trying very hard. Combined with Jenner's eccentric outfit and the subtle wrinkles on her face, the vibe of the above photo makes the age gap hard to ignore.
The 2022 Met Gala was a miss for Jenner and Gamble on so many levels
When they attended the Met Gala together in May 2022, Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner were 41 and 66, respectively. The theme was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," and their outfits simultaneously missed the mark and highlighted their age difference. Gamble's suit looked tight on top and loose on the bottom. His face was shaved clean.
Jenner's yellow dress didn't coordinate with Corey's suit. Plus, her long gloves, yellow dress, bad hair extensions, and the obvious plastic surgery on her face were a weird combination that made her look older than she was. They could have been mother and son at a weird high school reunion.
Some close-ups magnify the age gap
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were 60 and 35 when they attended a benefit together in September 2016. Their outfits were fine, but you can't unsee their age gap in close-ups, because Jenner was doing too much again. She had on so much makeup that her whole face was a big glare, plus it looked like she had too much Botox in her cheeks and chin.
Jenner was an old lady trying too hard to be young that night, and although Gamble's goatee was surprisingly a little bit gray, it didn't close the gap.
Kris Jenner's hairstyle once made their age gap look even bigger
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble also went to the Balmain show in Paris in September 2016, where they were joined by Jenner's daughters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Jenner's bangs and sunglasses seemed inspired by British editor Anna Wintour. But the visible winkles on her face combined with the hairstyle, which looked jarring on her, made her seem about a decade older than her 60 years at the time. Beside her in a stylish black suit, Gamble could have been her bodyguard.
Gamble made their age gap look so much wider in 2017
The couple's age gap looked even wider at a Tommy Hilfiger event in October 2017, and it's mostly Corey Gamble's fault. He was a month shy of 37 at the time, but clean-shaven, he barely looked old enough to drink. Jenner was in her early 60s, but angles are everything when women reach a certain age, and her neck looked awkward. The pose, combined with cakey glam and a messy hairstyle, made her seem older.
Not even Jenner's plastic surgery could hide the gap in 2021
Kris Jenner openly talks about the plastic surgery she's gotten, but it wasn't helping her during a trip to New York City with Gamble in September 2021. Her face might have been wrinkle-free, but its fake quality aged her this time.
Jenner was in her mid-60s and clearly trying to shave a few years off her appearance by piling on too much makeup. However, her face also looked thinner than usual, which made her seem older.
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's age gap was on full display at the 2021 Fashion Awards
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble posed alongside Imran Amed and Tommy Hilfiger at the Fashion Awards in London at the end of 2021, two months after their trip to New York. Jenner appeared to have gotten her Botox or fillers touched up. Someone overfilled her cheeks, her chin seemed odd, and her lips were clearly unnatural. Combined with her glam, she almost looked sick, which definitely only increased the visual age gap between her and a laid-back Gamble.
We can't even ignore Gamble and Jenner's age gap when at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner both looked elegant at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Jenner's cosmetic procedures, while detectable, didn't look completely awful. And her glam was slightly overdone, but not unforgivable.
It was Gamble's fault that we can't ignore the age gap again, because his smooth face always shaves at least a few years off his appearance. So, he's in his early 40s in this photo, but could pass for mid-30s. Plus, especially from the side, more wrinkles were on Jenner's face than usual, so she looked older than her 68 years.