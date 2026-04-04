Kris Jenner's Age Gap With Corey Gamble Is Painfully Obvious In These Photos

Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, have one of the biggest age gaps among Hollywood couples. Gamble, who is a talent manager and business executive, was born on November 10, 1980. Meanwhile, the world's favorite "momager" was born exactly 25 years and five days before her boyfriend, on November 5, 1955. Overall, their age difference doesn't seem to have impacted the couple. They've been dating for over a decade after meeting in Ibiza, Spain, in August 2014 and starting their romance soon after.

Jenner might not know if she'll ever get married again, but she told People in July 2022 that she has an amazing champion in Gamble, who is constantly helping her make career decisions. "He's very knowledgeable about a lot of the things that I work on, and he really helps me in trying to think through some of the decisions I make," she said. "He's such a great person to bounce things off of. I really love his point of view on things." It's hard to say the same about Jenner when it comes to Gamble's career, because she once admitted she made him turn down a role on a major TV show because she was afraid he might have had an on-screen love interest.

Although they appear to be strong, the age gap might cause Jenner more insecurity in her relationship than she admits to the public. She is basically the brains behind the entire Kardashian-Jenner empire, which is worth billions. However, while being a confident woman has been lucrative for Jenner, how obvious her age gap with Gamble is in some photos may explain why she's a little anxious about their relationship.