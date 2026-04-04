Affair Rumors Plagued Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli's Soured Marriage
While many thought "Full House" star Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, ended their 28-year marriage over the 2019 college admissions scandal, there reportedly might be more to their messy divorce than we realized. In an October 2025 exclusive from Page Six, a friend of Loughlin shared, "Mossimo had used Lori for years," elaborating on how, "She was hoping maybe he would change when he got out of prison, but he got worse."
There had always been red flags in their marriage that were hard to miss, but the insider said, "Truly, the tipping point came when Lori found a bunch of text messages." Although they didn't specify what the texts said, they were described as "incriminating." Something that could lend to the messages being related to a rumored affair were that Gianulli seemingly wasted no time moving on from their split, as the fashion designer had been spotted shopping with stylist Hannah Harrison in Beverly Hills the day his split with Loughlin went public, on October 3, 2025.
Elizabeth Much, Loughlin's representative, had exclusively told People earlier that day, "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time." The couple had put their $16.5 million home on the market in February of that year, suggesting that they had been moving away from each other months before the announcement. As of writing, the divorce has yet to be legally filed. Giannulli reportedly still has a lot of love for his estranged wife, with a source telling People in January 2026 that he "wants everything to be resolved quietly." Loughlin seems to feel differently, and the affair rumors could be the reason for that.
Loughlin's reported anger toward Giannulli might point to the affair rumors
After Lori Loughlin's estranged husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was spotted at his G/FORE Supply store with stylist Hannah Harrison, there seemed to be a lot more weight behind the affair rumors than the couple's initial separation announcement. Although Harrison would claim the shopping trip was innocent and a case of "bad timing" (via Page Six), Loughlin's reported anger toward her ex-husband has to come from somewhere. Sources told People in January 2026 that, "Lori is still extremely angry with him," emphasized by the claim that the "Fuller House" actor "feels betrayed."
Friends of Loughlin's also voiced their disdain for her ex-husband, with even her former on-air husband John Stamos going scorched earth on Giannulli during a podcast appearance in October 2025. The additional insight from the Page Six source that Loughlin and Giannulli's two daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, are "completely" on Loughlin's side could point to the non-confirmed affair rumors as well.
However, some netizens are skeptical, with one commenter on the Page Six article writing in October 2025, "Last week it was reported in the Post that [Loughlin] was saddened at the failure of her marriage and had wanted it to continue. Now the article says she ended [it] because of the text messages. Sounds like she's trying to flip the script to make her look better." Another also questioned the vagueness of "incriminating texts," suggesting that an affair may not be what ultimately drew the hard line between them.