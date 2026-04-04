Affair Rumors Plagued Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli's Soured Marriage

While many thought "Full House" star Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, ended their 28-year marriage over the 2019 college admissions scandal, there reportedly might be more to their messy divorce than we realized. In an October 2025 exclusive from Page Six, a friend of Loughlin shared, "Mossimo had used Lori for years," elaborating on how, "She was hoping maybe he would change when he got out of prison, but he got worse."

There had always been red flags in their marriage that were hard to miss, but the insider said, "Truly, the tipping point came when Lori found a bunch of text messages." Although they didn't specify what the texts said, they were described as "incriminating." Something that could lend to the messages being related to a rumored affair were that Gianulli seemingly wasted no time moving on from their split, as the fashion designer had been spotted shopping with stylist Hannah Harrison in Beverly Hills the day his split with Loughlin went public, on October 3, 2025.

Elizabeth Much, Loughlin's representative, had exclusively told People earlier that day, "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time." The couple had put their $16.5 million home on the market in February of that year, suggesting that they had been moving away from each other months before the announcement. As of writing, the divorce has yet to be legally filed. Giannulli reportedly still has a lot of love for his estranged wife, with a source telling People in January 2026 that he "wants everything to be resolved quietly." Loughlin seems to feel differently, and the affair rumors could be the reason for that.