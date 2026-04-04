Shady Theories About Melania Trump's Reason For Always Wearing Sunglasses
Of all the Melania Trump rumors we can't ignore any longer, perhaps the most amusing has to do with the first lady's relationship with sunglasses. While other people wear them outside in daylight to avoid the sun, Melania brings a pair of sunglasses around with her on almost all occasions. She has worn them indoors and at night, so it's no wonder that people speculate about the true reason she seemingly likes to keep her expressions — and whatever emotion they're conveying — strictly to herself. Through Melania's stunning beauty transformation that has taken decades to unfold, the one stubborn constant has been those glasses, even when she was still a model dating a twice-married real estate mogul, and certainly long before the pair found themselves sharing the largest public stage on earth.
In fact, you can pretty much count on Melania to show up to public events with a pair of sunglasses sitting comfortably on her face. That signature style has prompted the internet to come up with theories as to why shades are her go-to accessory. Melania and Donald Trump's body language has repeatedly left the impression that their marriage is a sham, so maybe the former's sunglasses are yet another strategy to hide that discomfort? As one liberal PAC suggested on X in November 2024, "Melania likely wears dark sunglasses so you can't see her eye rolling" to what Trump is saying, which in that particular case, was the claim that "paper is more sophisticated now than computers." No, really.
The theories on Melania's sunglasses range from embarrassment to body doubles
The internet has many bizarre theories about why Melania Trump has turned sunglasses into a permanent fixture on her face. Some have even come to the conclusion that Melania has a body double who takes over public duties from time to time, and the sunglasses are the perfect accessory to hide the discrepancies between real Melania and what one X user jokingly referred to as "Temu Melania." And then there are all the people who favor the opinion that Melania is mortified by Donald Trump, and the shades are just a convenient way to fold inward and pretend none of this is happening. "Melania Trump doesn't want to be seen with a loser," another X user said in November 2024.
According to what fashion psychologist Dawnn Karen told Mirror Online in 2019, " ... [Melania] tends to wear sunglasses and hats to shield herself from the public eye. As she's stated in previous interviews, she often feels as though she is being bullied." (That tracks with what she told ABC News in a 2018 interview: "I could say that I'm the most bullied person in the world.") Karen further analyzed Melania's accessory choices for Mirror, saying, "When she's looking out into the audience, she cannot see the entire crowd due to her sunglasses or her hat."
From that perspective, perhaps the sunglasses are less about hiding something specific, be it irritation toward the man beside her or a conspiracy theory as outlandish as having a body double, and more about maintaining a measure of privacy in a scrutinized spotlight that more often than not offers none. Whichever narrative you personally subscribe to, it's safe to say that the glasses are staying on.