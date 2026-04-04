Shady Theories About Melania Trump's Reason For Always Wearing Sunglasses

The internet has many bizarre theories about why Melania Trump has turned sunglasses into a permanent fixture on her face. Some have even come to the conclusion that Melania has a body double who takes over public duties from time to time, and the sunglasses are the perfect accessory to hide the discrepancies between real Melania and what one X user jokingly referred to as "Temu Melania." And then there are all the people who favor the opinion that Melania is mortified by Donald Trump, and the shades are just a convenient way to fold inward and pretend none of this is happening. "Melania Trump doesn't want to be seen with a loser," another X user said in November 2024.

According to what fashion psychologist Dawnn Karen told Mirror Online in 2019, " ... [Melania] tends to wear sunglasses and hats to shield herself from the public eye. As she's stated in previous interviews, she often feels as though she is being bullied." (That tracks with what she told ABC News in a 2018 interview: "I could say that I'm the most bullied person in the world.") Karen further analyzed Melania's accessory choices for Mirror, saying, "When she's looking out into the audience, she cannot see the entire crowd due to her sunglasses or her hat."

From that perspective, perhaps the sunglasses are less about hiding something specific, be it irritation toward the man beside her or a conspiracy theory as outlandish as having a body double, and more about maintaining a measure of privacy in a scrutinized spotlight that more often than not offers none. Whichever narrative you personally subscribe to, it's safe to say that the glasses are staying on.