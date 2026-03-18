9 Rumors About Melania Trump We Can't Ignore Any Longer
When Melania Trump married Donald Trump, she had to know that rumors and gossip would become as ubiquitous in her life as gold fixtures and Big Mac orders. ABC News had previously interviewed Melania in 1999, and she spent part of that sit-down denying rumors that she was only dating Donald for his money. Interestingly, she was also asked about the possibility of being first lady someday. "I will do a lot of social obligations [2:04]," she vowed.
Her "darling," as Donald claims that she calls him, was a tabloid fixture long before they met, thanks in part to his scandalous affair with Marla Maples. Unfortunately, she's had to address rumors about her husband's dalliances during their marriage. When she spoke to ABC News in 2018, Melania lamented the tabloids that helped make her husband a household name. After two of Donald's rumored mistresses – Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels – accused him of cheating on his wife with them in interviews, Melania stated, "I understand the gossip sells newspapers, magazines ... Unfortunately, we live in this kind of world today." She also said of the affair rumors, "It is not concern and focus of mine."
However, there was a time Melania did some gossipmongering herself by helping her husband spread the baseless rumor that Barack Obama's birth certificate was fake. She, expectedly, has also not been exempt from tabloid fodder; among the rumors is the claim that Melania had an affair with Hank Siemers. In a series of now-deleted tweets, author Monica Byrne wrote that Melania didn't want to move to D.C. in 2017 because she had a lover in NYC. Or was her reluctance related to the Obamas?
Her delayed White House move was because of her prenup or the Obamas' toilet
The reason Melania Trump was quizzed about what kind of first lady she would be in 1999 was that Donald Trump was toying with the idea of a presidential bid at the time. That October, USA Today asked Melania if she would want to be Donald's first lady, and she replied (via the New York Post), "I think every woman, every girl would." But when she finally got the opportunity, she was in no rush to move into the White House.
In her book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," Stephanie Winston Wolkoff claims that Melania wanted some changes to the White House before she graced the historic building with her presence in 2017. Tabloids like The U.S. Sun honed in on another reason: the replacement of the Obamas' toilets. Lest anyone assume Melania's renovation motivation was racist, Wolkoff writes, "She was not prepared to use the same bathroom as the Obamas or anyone else for that matter – it wouldn't matter if it was the Queen of England." In 2018, Melania's then-communications director, Stephanie Grisham, also told AP it was untrue that Melania insisted on a White House exorcism before taking up residence there.
In "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," Mary Jordan blames the delay on Melania renegotiating her prenup. "She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump's oldest three children," she explains (via The Washington Post). Or maybe People was right when it reported that Melania just wanted Barron to complete the school year in NYC. Fundamentally, it's a choose-your-own-adventure tabloid tale.
Melania Trump doesn't care, do you?
In 1999, Melania Trump told ABC News of her first lady aspirations, "I will be very traditional like Jackie Kennedy [2:06]." But it's hard to imagine Jackie O wearing Melania's controversial "I really don't care, do you?" jacket. Melania seems to have abided by its message. Her rare appearances by Donald Trump's side during his two presidential terms have sparked speculation that she enjoys being first lady about as much as Donald enjoys getting grilled by CNN's Kaitlan Collins. After that first presidential election win, one of Melania's friends told Vanity Fair, "She didn't want this come hell or high water."
Melania's feelings reportedly hadn't changed by the end of her husband's first term, with a source telling CNN in January 2021 that she "just wants to go home ... [and was] not sad to be leaving" D.C. She reportedly couldn't even be bothered to pen the customary thank-you notes to the staffers she was bidding farewell to, shunting the task off to someone else.
Melania became even scarcer during the start of Donald's second term in 2025. "It's just – she's not interested," an insider explained to CNN. Another source told the New York Post of Melania's plans, "She'll do the big events. But no ladies' tea and no — or very few — interviews ... Melania will be a part time first lady." When Mrs. Trump gave one of those rare interviews to "Fox & Friends" in January 2025, she confirmed that she would be splitting her time between her former home in NYC, the White House, and Mar-a-Lago, where Donald moonlights as a DJ. "My first priority is to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife," she added.
Melania and Donald Trump's marriage is smoke and mirrors
Over the years, there have been many reports about what a mess Melania Trump and Donald Trump's marriage is behind closed doors. But according to author Michael Wolff, their relationship isn't much of a marriage at all. "They live separate lives. They are separated." he claimed on "The Daily Beast" podcast in 2025.
On his Substack, Rob Shuter revealed that the insiders he's spoken with agree that Melania and Donald's relationship is purely "transactional," so any kisses, hugs, or other public displays of affection are just for the cameras when they make public appearances together. "Melania simply cannot live under the same roof with Donald," said one of Shuter's sources. "They've been operating this way for years — separate bedrooms, separate schedules, separate worlds." In 2021, a source confirmed to CNN that the first couple's sleeping arrangements kept them apart during Donald's first term. "Donald Trump slept in his own bedroom, which was previously a study or den during other administrations," the insider dished.
Rumors that Melania's marital satisfaction has plunged to her husband's presidential approval rating lows have also been fueled by viral moments, such as the first lady snatching her hand away from Donald when he tries to hold it. "She's just a show piece that marriage is not a happy one," one X user wrote in a response to a 2017 video of Melania swatting Donald's fingers when he reached for her. As for why Melania has stuck around for better or for worse, from affair scandals to criminal trials, a source told InTouch in 2018, "She wants to go down in history as a first lady of quiet grace, like Jackie Kennedy, who put up with a lot but stayed the course."
A double replaces Melania Trump when she doesn't want to hang with The Donald
Whenever Melania Trump makes a rare appearance with Donald Trump, some conspiracy theorists insist she's not actually there. In a 2017 Facebook post, comedian Andi Wagner joked that Melania looked like a double in a video of her standing next to her husband as he addressed the media. It didn't help that Melania was dressed as an undercover-spy cliché; she wore a trench coat and huge sunglasses. Wagner also quipped that it was suspicious that Donald said to the press, "My wife, Melania, who happens to be right here ..."
Wagner's post went viral, and the "Fake Melania" rumor went into overdrive, becoming one of those silly internet obsessions that just wouldn't die. When netizens questioned whether Melania sometimes used a look-alike Secret Service agent as a stand-in, former agent Jonathan Wackrow told CNN, "The United States Secret Service doesn't use body doubles." Still, the speculation persisted, and by 2019, the idea that Melania wanted so little to do with him that someone had to pretend to be her had clearly rankled her husband. "The Fake News photoshopped pictures of Melania, then propelled conspiracy theories that it's actually not her by my side in Alabama and other places," Donald seethed on X. "They are only getting more deranged with time!"
Unfortunately for Donald, his former comms director gave the rumor fresh legs in 2020. "Michael Cohen, the President's lawyer, insists that there is a body double and insists that actually [Melania's] sister sometimes replaces her on the campaign trail," Anthony Scaramucci said on "Have You Been Paying Attention?" (via OK! USA). So, whether it's the pope's funeral or the FIFA World Cup, if Melania shows up in shades, there'll be body-double chatter.
The first lady has had a few 'Mar-a-Lago' face tune-ups
When Americans began asking "Where's Melania?" during one of her lengthiest absences from the public eye in 2018, it eventually got an answer. Per Politico, her spokesperson said she had undergone treatment for "a benign kidney condition." However, some people were convinced that if she really had been convalescing after a surgical procedure, it had not been medically necessary. "Melania Trump's face looks a lot tighter now since she had her 'kidney' surgery done," one X user wrote. At a rally, Donald Trump insisted Melania hadn't gotten a facelift, promising the American people that if that were the case, "I would let you know" (via People). But even years later, skeptics aren't buying the official explanation for her disappearance. "Remember when Melania went in for kidney surgery and came out with breasts twice as large?" read a 2025 post.
In 2017, Express spoke to medical experts who agreed that Melania got a nose job at some point and suggested that she's a fan of filler and Botox. Dr. Dev Patel, Perfect Skin Solutions' medical director, said watching Melania speak in an interview made it evident to him that she had been under the needle. "Her upper face was not moving in harmony with her words," he said. "In fact, it was not moving at all. This suggests too heavy doses are being used by her doctor." In other words, she's another victim of the "Mar-a-Lago face" beauty trend.
While photos of Melania frequently inspire plastic surgery speculation, she told GQ in April 2016, "I'm against Botox, I'm against injections; I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It's all me." However, people change their minds all the time.
She didn't approve of Donald Trump's ballroom blitz on the East Wing
When Donald Trump decided to give the White House its own "Mar-a-Lago face" makeover, using gold instead of botulinum toxin or hyaluronic acid, he wasn't satisfied with a few cosmetic tweaks; he also decided to demolish the entire East Wing to make room for a massive ballroom. This is where the first lady's office used to be, and insiders told The Wall Street Journal that Melania Trump wasn't totally on board with her husband's renovation plan and had tried to distance herself from it.
This is one rumor Donald has confirmed. During a November 2025 Fox News interview, Laura Ingraham asked him about the reports that Melania disapproved of his ambitious project. He responded by throwing a little shade at the size of the space where his wife used to work, saying, "She loved her little, tiny office" (via HuffPost). However, he claimed that it didn't take long for Melania to change her mind and embrace his vision. "She's very smart. In about one day, she, if you would ask her now, she says, 'It's great,'" he added.
Donald also admitted that the ballroom construction was annoying Melania because it was so loud. "She hears piledrivers in the background all day, all night," he said during a December 2025 cabinet meeting, per OK! USA. However, some people didn't buy his story because they didn't believe that the first lady had been around him enough to care about the noise. "She isn't living there. What a liar he is," one X user wrote. Donald also got roasted by Jimmy Fallon. "It must be really loud because she lives 200 miles away," he quipped on "The Tonight Show."
Melania Trump threatened legal action over an Epstein rumor
Melania Trump and Donald Trump can't exactly deny ever meeting Jeffrey Epstein, but suggest that the late sex trafficker played a role in their love story, and Melania gets litigious. In August 2025, her legal team threatened Hunter Biden with a $1 billion lawsuit over comments he made in a "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan" interview. "Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania ... according to Michael Wolff," Biden said. Days later, he returned to the show and issued his response to Melania's demand to apologize and retract his comments: "F*** that. That's not gonna happen." In October 2025, Wolff said Melania had also threatened him with a $1 billion lawsuit, and he was suing her in response.
Melania succeeded in getting The Daily Beast to take down a report on Wolff's claims about her Epstein ties. According to NDTV World, what Wolff actually said was, "She's introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with." That modeling agent was Paolo Zampolli, whom Donald credits with introducing him to Melania, per reporter Paula Froelich (Zampolli's connection to Epstein is that they once attempted to purchase Elite Models together). Melania's version of events is that no third party was involved, and Donald introduced himself to her at the Kit Kat Klub (where Zampolli was hosting a party).
But according to The New York Times, Epstein insisted he was responsible for the Trumps' introduction. Documents in the Epstein files include statements given to the FBI by one of his former assistants backing this version of events, per a 2026 Daily Beast report. The files also reveal that Melania praised a write-up about Epstein in a 2002 email to his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who referred to Melania as "sweet pea" (via The Telegraph).
Melania Trump is going to seize Ivanka Trump's old spot in the lifestyle space
There have long been rumors that Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump are the living embodiment of an old fairytale trope: stepmothers having little love for their stepdaughters. But in this story, Princess Ivanka is no meek Cinderella getting bossed around; she and Melania are well-matched rivals.
In "Melania and Me," Stephanie Winston Wolkoff details how Melania tried to keep Ivanka from becoming the belle of the ball at Donald Trump's 2017 swearing-in ceremony. Wolkoff and Melania plotted where everyone would stand to prevent Ivanka's face from being in photos during the moment, and they even gave their scheme a code name. "Yes, Operation Block Ivanka was petty ... But in our minds, Ivanka shouldn't have made herself the center of attention," she writes (via Archive Today). According to Wolkoff, they also went to war over the use of the now-demolished East Wing when Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, expressed interest in moving some of his team members to the first lady's domain.
In a 2023 MSNBC interview, reporter Michael Schmidt revealed that the White House chief of staff during Donald's first term, John Kelly, even had to referee "fights between the first lady and Ivanka Trump" (via Business Insider). Ivanka's announcement that she was stepping away from politics reportedly didn't thaw their frosty relationship, either. On his Substack, Rob Shuter claimed that Melania didn't invite Ivanka to her 2026 documentary premiere. "She's drawing a line. Ivanka knows her place," a source said. Shuter has also reported that Melania wants her own lifestyle brand featuring clothing, fragrances, and more — you know, the same business Ivanka walked away from for her short-lived political career. Just imagine how she must feel about her mother-in-law moving into her old space.
Even Eric Trump wasn't safe from the razor-sharp blades of her helicopter parenting
Even with the impressive military machines from the Marine One fleet at her disposal, an elite helicopter parent like Melania Trump can't shield her kid from the fallout of being a public figure. In Barron Trump's case, he mostly maintains a low profile, but the public has a significant interest in his life, so any tidbit of information about him generates headlines.
An example is when Eric Trump appeared on "The Megyn Kelly Show" and brought up what Barron said to Joe Biden at Donald Trump's second inauguration. "It was something so polite. ... 'Congratulations and best of luck to you,' or something like that," he recalled. This seems innocuous enough, but on his Substack, Rob Shuter claimed Melania was livid over Eric giving the media a reason to report on her baby boy (who was 18 at the time). "Melania does not want Barron discussed. Ever," Shuter quoted a source as saying. "She told Eric to shut his mouth. She protects that boy like a lioness."
After Barron witnessed a woman he'd been video-chatting with being beaten by her boyfriend in 2025, Shuter reported that Melania decided to intervene by telling her son that he could no longer befriend women online. "Melania shut it down completely," said an insider. "No debate. No negotiations. The answer was simply: this stops now." Melania hasn't confirmed that any such conversation took place, but she did inadvertently reveal that she might be a tad overprotective. "You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Baron is," she said of her then-19-year-old son in a 2026 "Mornings With Maria" interview.