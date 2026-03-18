9 Rumors About Melania Trump We Can't Ignore Any Longer

When Melania Trump married Donald Trump, she had to know that rumors and gossip would become as ubiquitous in her life as gold fixtures and Big Mac orders. ABC News had previously interviewed Melania in 1999, and she spent part of that sit-down denying rumors that she was only dating Donald for his money. Interestingly, she was also asked about the possibility of being first lady someday. "I will do a lot of social obligations [2:04]," she vowed.

Her "darling," as Donald claims that she calls him, was a tabloid fixture long before they met, thanks in part to his scandalous affair with Marla Maples. Unfortunately, she's had to address rumors about her husband's dalliances during their marriage. When she spoke to ABC News in 2018, Melania lamented the tabloids that helped make her husband a household name. After two of Donald's rumored mistresses – Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels – accused him of cheating on his wife with them in interviews, Melania stated, "I understand the gossip sells newspapers, magazines ... Unfortunately, we live in this kind of world today." She also said of the affair rumors, "It is not concern and focus of mine."

However, there was a time Melania did some gossipmongering herself by helping her husband spread the baseless rumor that Barack Obama's birth certificate was fake. She, expectedly, has also not been exempt from tabloid fodder; among the rumors is the claim that Melania had an affair with Hank Siemers. In a series of now-deleted tweets, author Monica Byrne wrote that Melania didn't want to move to D.C. in 2017 because she had a lover in NYC. Or was her reluctance related to the Obamas?