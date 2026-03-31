Don Jr.'s Former Mistress Debuts Her New Face In Makeup-Free Pic & Is Totally Unrecognizable

Donald Trump Jr. has always had a shady dating reputation, and even his engagement to socialite Bettina Anderson won't overshadow some of the darker shadows of his past. While Kimberly Guilfoyle and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump are all too familiar faces, his former mistress Aubrey O'Day shocked netizens everywhere with an unrecognizable selfie to X on March 29, 2026.

Aubrey O'Day of Danity Kane stuns in make-up free picture ✨ pic.twitter.com/I2D9B8fWCH — y2k (@y2kpopart) March 29, 2026

Side-by-side photos of O'Day's plastic surgery transformation in 2025 were shocking, but the singer had somehow managed to shapeshift even further within a matter of months. A look at her Instagram shows several posts from as early as January 2026, suspected of heavily using AI, including a carousel of her superimposed over New York City, and other obviously doctored posts that had fans commenting, "This is getting ridiculous." Her new face was officially posted to Instagram on March 8 with the caption "disappearing for a while is good for the soul...", confirming the suspicion that she hadn't been photographed recently, but keeping the reason why obscure.

However, there is still some speculation as to whether or not this new face is completely natural. Responding to comments under her Instagram posts, O'Day claimed that she had "no [plastic surgery] on face. I actually just took out my lips, too" (via AOL). The singer's lip filler removal had been a focal point of her 2025 appearance on "Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind", as O'Day explained how her time in the girl group Danity Kane fostered her bad filler habit.