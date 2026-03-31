Don Jr.'s Former Mistress Debuts Her New Face In Makeup-Free Pic & Is Totally Unrecognizable
Donald Trump Jr. has always had a shady dating reputation, and even his engagement to socialite Bettina Anderson won't overshadow some of the darker shadows of his past. While Kimberly Guilfoyle and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump are all too familiar faces, his former mistress Aubrey O'Day shocked netizens everywhere with an unrecognizable selfie to X on March 29, 2026.
Aubrey O'Day of Danity Kane stuns in make-up free picture ✨ pic.twitter.com/I2D9B8fWCH
— y2k (@y2kpopart) March 29, 2026
Side-by-side photos of O'Day's plastic surgery transformation in 2025 were shocking, but the singer had somehow managed to shapeshift even further within a matter of months. A look at her Instagram shows several posts from as early as January 2026, suspected of heavily using AI, including a carousel of her superimposed over New York City, and other obviously doctored posts that had fans commenting, "This is getting ridiculous." Her new face was officially posted to Instagram on March 8 with the caption "disappearing for a while is good for the soul...", confirming the suspicion that she hadn't been photographed recently, but keeping the reason why obscure.
However, there is still some speculation as to whether or not this new face is completely natural. Responding to comments under her Instagram posts, O'Day claimed that she had "no [plastic surgery] on face. I actually just took out my lips, too" (via AOL). The singer's lip filler removal had been a focal point of her 2025 appearance on "Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind", as O'Day explained how her time in the girl group Danity Kane fostered her bad filler habit.
Is Aubrey O'Day's new face an anti-MAGA one?
The tragedy of Audrey O'Day and her life has been heartbreaking to watch, and her recent facial transformation might be an effort to redefine herself outside of her dark past. While her alleged affair with Don Jr. only lasted from 2011 to 2012, O'Day has praised the first son as recently as July 2025 during her appearance on "Plastic Surgery Rewind" for making her "feel the most beautiful" out of any of her exes (via Us Weekly). The pair had met when O'Day was a contestant on Season 5 of "The Celebrity Apprentice," and Don Jr. was an advisor. President Donald Trump's reaction to his son's affair with the singer was less than flattering, surely exasperating a lot of O'Day's pre-existing insecurities about the relationship and her public perception.
Despite having fond memories of how Don Jr. had made her feel, the singer is far from a supporter of the Trumps. Her appearance on the president's former lawyer Michael Cohen's "Mea Culpa" podcast in July 2023 drew a hard line between O'Day and the presidential family, allegedly exposing their hypocrisy and airing out details that both she and Cohen had previously kept under wraps. On the day she posted this new bare-faced selfie, O'Day had also taken to X to praise Philadelphia's "No Kings" protest, positioning this new transformation as an overtly defiant one.
Whether natural or not, it's clear that the singer is trying to put her best face forward, moving on from a troubled past that cost her a lot more than a syringe.