Side-By-Side Photos Of Aubrey O'Day's Plastic Surgery Transformation Are Shocking

Aubrey O'Day may have made news for an alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr., but she's also had an eventful life outside the tabloids. The former Danity Kane member isn't scared to tell the truth about who she is, and she wasn't afraid to make disturbing claims about how Diddy treated her and others beginning in 2005, while on the TV show "Making the Band."

While O'Day has displayed bravery and carried herself with confidence in the spotlight, her shocking plastic surgery transformation suggests issues with her body image, something that can come with being a woman in the entertainment industry. She's even said as much, telling People how affected she is by negative comments online, adding, "My body's been on the chopping block since I was 17." She looks completely different now than she did when first gracing TV screens, even after fixing some cosmetic procedures that no longer served her on the E! TV show "Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind."

Comparing side-by-side photos of O'Day early in her career to today indicate she might have had other work done than what she's previously admitted to — lip fillers (which she had removed on the "Botched" spinoff), Botox (to decrease facial wrinkles), and a breast lift (which she was inspired to get after the show). O'Day appears to have had procedures done to refine her nose and the surrounding area, but that's just speculation.