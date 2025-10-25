Side-By-Side Photos Of Aubrey O'Day's Plastic Surgery Transformation Are Shocking
Aubrey O'Day may have made news for an alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr., but she's also had an eventful life outside the tabloids. The former Danity Kane member isn't scared to tell the truth about who she is, and she wasn't afraid to make disturbing claims about how Diddy treated her and others beginning in 2005, while on the TV show "Making the Band."
While O'Day has displayed bravery and carried herself with confidence in the spotlight, her shocking plastic surgery transformation suggests issues with her body image, something that can come with being a woman in the entertainment industry. She's even said as much, telling People how affected she is by negative comments online, adding, "My body's been on the chopping block since I was 17." She looks completely different now than she did when first gracing TV screens, even after fixing some cosmetic procedures that no longer served her on the E! TV show "Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind."
Comparing side-by-side photos of O'Day early in her career to today indicate she might have had other work done than what she's previously admitted to — lip fillers (which she had removed on the "Botched" spinoff), Botox (to decrease facial wrinkles), and a breast lift (which she was inspired to get after the show). O'Day appears to have had procedures done to refine her nose and the surrounding area, but that's just speculation.
O'Day said pressure from Diddy caused some of her body image issues
Aubrey O'Day was one of the first people to make allegations about Diddy's troubling behavior, long before he was arrested and charged. On the E! reality show "Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind," O'Day spoke to plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow about how Diddy's demands on her negatively impacted her self-esteem, causing her to continuously turn to cosmetic procedures to change parts of her body that made her insecure. "I was the sexy one, and that needed to be who I was at all times," she said, referring to her time in Danity Kane, when Diddy was her boss (via E! News).
In a September 2025 interview with Too Fab after "Botched," she claimed to feel good about her physical transformation on the show. Along with having her lip fillers removed, O'Day chose to remove her wig for the finale and dye her natural hair red. She's only been specific about a couple of procedures, but O'Day doesn't deny having a preoccupation with the cosmetic enhancements available today, and is trying to rely on them less. "There are just so many different ways that you can like keep yourself rejuvenated and keep yourself healthy and feeling good without having to go into surgery and go under the knife," she told Too Fab.